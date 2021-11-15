A birdie on the first hole of the playoff has earned Nelly korda to proclaim champion of Pelican Women’s Championship, tournament of LPGA Tour contested in Belleair (Fla), after a four-way tiebreaker. The American has imposed on her compatriot Lexi Thompson, Korean Sei-Young Kim and the New Zealander Lydia ko.

Korda (six birdies, two bogeys and one triple-bogey) and Thompson (three birdies and two bogeys) seemed called to play the victory in the last holes of the final round of the tournament, but both failed. Korda hit a triple-bogey on the 17th hole, although he managed a saving birdie on the 18th to stay in the fight. For his part, Thomson bogeyed the last two holes and all this gave wings for Kim (four birdies and one bogey) and Ko (four birdies) to accompany them in the tiebreaker on the 18th hole.

Thompsonin fact, he had a putt on the last hole of the final round to claim the victory, but he missed it. This allowed Korda continued in the fight to end up becoming the second player to win four titles this season on the LPGA Tour.

At 23 years old, Korda He is having a sensational 2021. In it he has won the PGA Championship on the North American circuit, as well as the Gainbridge at Boca Rio, the Meijer LPGA Classic and now this tournament. It equals the four tournaments won this season by the Korean Ko Jin-young, in the absence of the CME Group Tour Championship that will close the circuit this week. But, in addition, Korda added Olympic gold to his record in Tokyo last summer.

In Spanish key, Azahara Munoz finished sixtieth with -1. In her last round, the Malaga player signed three birdies and three bogeys that did not allow her to improve her card.

Final classification (par 70)

1. Nelly Korda (United States) 263 (65-66-63-69) (birdie in the tiebreaker)

2. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 263 (67-66-64-66) (tiebreaker pair)

2. Sei-Young Kim (South Korea) 263 (64-67-65-67) (even in tiebreaker)

2. Lexi Thompson (United States) 263 (65-64-65-69) (even in tiebreaker)

5. Brooke Henderson (Canada) 266 (67-69-65-65)

6. Aditi Ashok (India) 267 (67-71-65-64)

6. Jin-Young Ko (South Korea) 267 (68-66-67-66)

6. Gaby López (Mexico) 267 (66-67-68-66)

6. Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand) 267 (67-66-67-67)

6. Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) 267 (68-65-64-70)

…

60. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 279 (74-66-69-70)