A neo-Nazi leader from Washington state was sentenced to seven years in jail on Tuesday after being convicted of leading a plot to attack journalists and members of the Anti-Defamation League.

Kaleb Cole, the Washington state leader of a hate group from the Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi network formed in the southern United States, was convicted of five counts, including one for conspiracy, three for sending threatening communications by mail, and another for interfering with activities protected by the federal government, being found guilty on each count.

“Today we are here to affirm that those who commit hate crimes against anyone in our community will be held accountable, to affirm that those who spread hatred, those who intimidate and those who try to spread terror will be investigated, prosecuted and sent to prison“Said US Attorney Nicholas Brown after the sentencing hearing.

Cole and three other colleagues were handing out threatening posters to residents of western Washington state, including Jewish residents and people who have worked to expose anti-Semitism, reported King 5.

For her part, Deanna Nollette, deputy chief of the Seattle Police Department, said on Tuesday: “The activities that took place were domestic terrorism and were designed to spread fear and hatred in this community. The partnership between the Seattle Police Department and our prosecutors has held someone accountable for those acts.“.

Miri Cypers and her husband Dave Rosenbaum were attacked by Cole and his colleagues from the Atomwaffen Division, and served as witnesses at the trial. They thanked the justice system for finding him guilty and having been sentenced.

“In this kind of darkness, the light thrown by people willing to step forward has been empowering., It has been inspiring for me and my family, and we are very grateful, “said Rosenbaum this Tuesday.

Rosenbaum stressed that his grandfather fought against the Nazis during World War II and detailed that his grandmother was in Auschwitz.

“I just want to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved for doing this good job in showing our society and our community that hate has no place here., and we will continue to fight against him, “he said.

Cole’s other three classmates, who were also sentenced, are identified as Johnny Roman Garza, 20, of Queens Creek, Arizona; Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, of Spring Hill, Florida and Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, of Redmond, Washington.

