An incredible error by the Russian hopeful Ian Nepomniachtchi on move 27 of the ninth game gave a bishop and the victory to the world champion, Magnus Carlsen, who with three points of advantage (6-3) with five games to go, struck a blow almost definitive to the meeting of Dubai.

After thinking for five minutes, Nepo played the disastrous 27.c5 and got caught with the light-squared bishop on b7. Carlsen, who, with expressive gestures, could not believe his eyes, delayed his obvious answer (27 … c3) for three minutes, once the possibility that the gift involved some cheating had been ruled out.

Game 9 had started with a visual punchline: Nepo had cut his signature bow, as if he wanted to leave the defeated Nepo behind, even in his physical appearance.

The news did not end there. On the board, the Russian abandoned his favorite Spanish opening to try the reaction with an English (1-c4), and Carlsen, with his self-esteem through the roof after his two victories, had no qualms about accepting the melee, prematurely advancing his queen pawn to the fifth rank already on the third move.

Carlsen consumed more time than his rival (40 minutes in the first 10 plays) in an open position that involved many risks, especially if Nepo, as seemed evident from his quick responses, had the line well prepared.

Only the outcome of the game could prove whether Magnus had been overconfident or defiant to finish off an opponent who had kissed the canvas twice.

The candidate, who had received the help of his compatriot Sergey Karjakin (candidate for the title in 2016) on the rest day, launched himself on the attack and reached a comfortable position, controlling the center with his pawns, with more active pieces and an advantage of space, plus a significant time rent on the clock.

Forced to defend himself, the champion began to incur time constraints (36 minutes for 21 movements before the first control of two hours for 40 moves), he gave up a pawn and with great difficulty, playing with precision, he kept his position balanced.

And in a clear panorama the surprise jumped in the form of a gross error by Nepo that cost him the game and almost certainly the World Cup. “Are you crazy?” Wondered the Dutch GM Anish Giri, commentator of the match, who had just explained why 27.c5 was a losing move.

The Russian took 20 minutes to return to the board, and when Carlsen, with crossed arms, expected, perhaps, the immediate surrender of his adversary, the Russian decided to prolong his agonythough his face proclaimed his desolation.

In an under-piece ending, only the possibility of a mistake by Carlsen in time trouble fueled remote hopes of salvation for the Russian, who abandoned on move 39.

The course of the “match” has ratified the catastrophic effects that the marathon sixth game had on Nepo’s morale., in which he ended up losing, although he had a chance of victory, after almost eight hours and 136 movements, the longest in the history of the World Cups.

Until that fateful day the contender had been a tough rival for the world champion. From then on, his level of play fell sharply below what can be expected in a Grand Master, as he himself confessed in the press conference after the historic fight.

This Wednesday Carlsen will have the initiative of the white pieces in the tenth game.