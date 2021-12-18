It was last October 30 when a tragic news woke up Mexico, the tender red-haired boy from “Necinos”, Octavio Ocaña, had died at 22 years of age after a gunshot to the head in the municipality of Cuautitlán, Izcalli.

Many versions have come to light after the death of the actor, because according to the latest version of the prosecution of the State of Mexico, the actor died after shooting himself in the head.

According to the police version, there was a chase in which the young man was told to stop, but he did not, so he ended up hitting a wall and activating a firearm that belonged to him.

Through social networks, some aspects of the life of “Benito Rivers” that very few knew have begun to appear, from the use of firearms, to a possible drug addiction, versions that have been denied by his father.

Mr. Octavio Pérez has assured that he will go to the end of the consequences to find out the truth of his son’s death, since he does not accept the version of the self-shot.

However, there is another person who has turned heads since the death of the young man and it was his girlfriend, Nerea Godínez, with whom he had plans to reach the altar in early 2022.

Octavio ocaña’s ex-girlfriend returns to social networks

After the death of the actor, the young woman was involved in a series of accusations by Ocaña’s followers, as they assure that she was involved to some extent.

It should be noted that the young woman was the first to learn of Octavio’s death, as she had happened by chance where the accident occurred, and she immediately recognized the actor’s truck.

After the continuous attacks, the young woman decided to close her social networks and take her duel in private, since it was even said that her son was the heir to Octavio’s fortune.

She denied this version and assured that it was totally false, since neither she nor her son have received a single peso, but now a new controversy has arrived, as it returns to Instagram in a very surprising way.

Nerea Godínez in a Wedding Dress

The 22-year-old girl reopened her Instagram account, where she continues to remember the one who was her fiancé, and assuring that he will always be in her life.

But now, the young woman came out dressed and made up as a bride, so thousands of fans say that she has already forgotten the actor and that the love she swore to have for him was not true.

The young woman has surprised how beautiful she looks. Photo: IG / nerea.gogo

It was through her InstaStories where Nerea shared an image of her completely characterized as a girlfriend, but she herself was in charge of explaining that said image is not new.

“So they don’t start … For many years she has called me for makeup internships because she has a school, and I love her work and she is always the one who does my makeup … this photo is not new, ok?”.

And it is that the young woman was selected by a makeup artist to play the role of a model in terms of make up, hairstyle and wardrobe, which shows how beautiful she would have looked if the actor had not died.

Nerea has confirmed that they are not new images. Photo: IG /

silemakeupartist

