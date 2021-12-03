After the continuous gossip that involved Nerea and her son, the young woman decided to break the silence and assured the media that it was totally false, since her son has not inherited anything.

It was last October 31 when it was announced that Octavio Ocaña had lost his life due to a car shot he received in the head after a police chase in the State of Mexico.

The death of the actor was one of the events that has marked the members of the famous comedy series by Eugenio Derbez.

The young actor’s family has shown its position, as Ocaña’s father, Octavio Pérez, assures that he will reach the last consequences for knowing the truth of the young man’s death.

And it is that through social networks several versions have come out that point to the life of the actor of which very few were aware, from addictions and even carrying weapons, to links with organized crime.

The young actor died on October 31. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

But without a doubt, one of the characters who has stolen the camera since the death of the young man was his fiancée, the 21-year-old Nerea Godínez.

This is how André, Nerea’s son, found out about the Death of his “papa Tavo”

The young people had less than a year of relationship, but their love was so strong that they were already planning to get married, since they already had plans to reach the altar in January 2022.

And it is that thousands of haters of the couple began to attack the young woman assuring that she was the culprit or was involved in a certain way in the death of the actor.

After the attacks, the young woman decided to put an end to them and permanently close her social networks, and it was even said that she was missing.

The young man always maintained a very good relationship with his girlfriend’s son. Photo: IG / nereagogo

In those same days, the alleged news was released that pointed to the young woman’s son as the universal heir to the Ocaña fortune, as the actor would have stipulated it in a letter without official validity.

Just over a month has passed since the day of the tragic death of 22-year-old actor Octavio Ocaña, who played the tender red-haired boy “Benito Rivers” in the series “Neighbors”.

And it is that through the social networks of Ocaña’s girlfriend, it was seen that the minor had a very good relationship with the interpreter of “Benito Rivers”, because the actor loved him as if he were his own son.

Apparently André has taken the death of the actor in a good way. Photo: IG / nereagogo.

It was a few days ago that the young woman commented that she had already told her son of the death of the neighboring star, because within what is possible he was calm.

Your frustrated wedding plans

Although nothing had materialized, the actor and his fiancée had planned to arrive at the altar in 2022, and they had not planned anything, but they did know very well what they wanted.

According to what Nerea said to various media, the young people suggest that the wedding should be in a garden or on a farm, since they were both nature lovers.

It should be noted that the young people lasted no more than six months together, so many users of social networks have questioned their love, as there are those who call her a “gold digger”.

Nerea had to see her dreams collapse after the actor’s death. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

