Nespresso Launches Vertuo Pop Machine Promising To Light Up Every Coffee Corner

Nespresso launched the new Vertuo Pop machine in Chile, adding an explosion of color that promises to illuminate any coffee corner, no matter how big or small. Sharing the same cutting-edge technology as the Vertuo Next machine, this machine will appeal especially to lovers of the latest design and style trends.

Compact and colorful design to elevate every coffee moment

Vertuo Pop arrives with a minimalist design that is available in six vibrant colors to suit all tastes and personalities Vertuo Pop black; White Pop Vertuo; Red Pop Vertuo; Vertuo Pop sky blue; Vertuo Pop aqua green and Vertuo Pop Mango, the latter can be found exclusively in the brand’s boutiques.

In addition, to date it is the most compact machine in the Vertuo System, adjusting to any space in the home and adding a touch of color when enjoying a coffee.

Innovative technology for various cup sizes

Vertuo Pop offers all the Nespresso quality in a compact size. Like its predecessor, the Vertuo Next machine, it has Centrifusion® technology that combines centrifugal force with the infusion of water during the brewing process. It is a dynamic extraction system, in which the coffee capsules rotate up to 4,000 rpm to offer, through a single system, multiple styles of coffee and cup sizes in which the cream is the great protagonist.

On the other hand, by reading the barcode of each capsule, the machine automatically adjusts the extraction parameters for each variety – cup size, temperature, contact time of the water with the coffee, rhythm or flow and speed of rotation. This means maximum precision and generous crema coffee in all cup sizes at the push of a button.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art technology, different styles of coffee can be prepared in four cup sizes 40 ml Espresso, 80 ml Double Espresso, 150 ml Gran Lungo and 230 ml Mug.

Commitment to sustainability

And since sustainability is part of Nespresso’s DNA, Vertuo Pop has been made with 35% recycled plastic, has low energy consumption (A+) and has an automatic shutdown system after two minutes of inactivity. On the other hand, its packaging is made with 99.5% recycled materials and is 99% recyclable.

In line with this approach, all Vertuo capsules are recyclable as they are made from aluminium, a material that also carefully protects the freshness, quality and flavor of the coffee.

Additionally, Nespresso sources more than 90% of its coffee through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ program and more than half is also Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade certified. Through this program, Nespresso works with more than 140,000 coffee farmers in 18 countries, providing training and technical assistance to help them incorporate sustainable agricultural practices, improve productivity, coffee quality and contribute to improving the quality of life.

Availability and price of the Vertuo Pop machine

Vertuo Pop retails for $129,990 if purchased alone or $159,990 if paired with the Nespresso frother and is already available in the brand’s boutiques, on the web nespresso.cl and in the official app.