Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Asturian promoter and manager based in Mallorca Nestor Dominguez has reviewed the news and took stock of the year 2021 in ESPABOX.

We talk about the recent combat of his represented Aitor Nieto against Jordy Weiss in France: «We are happy for the performance of Aitor Nieto, but upset by the verdict that the judges gave. We were pleasantly surprised by their performance. The pandemic did us a lot of damage, the EU title fight with Tlaouziti that we had for 48 hours was suspended, and it was very hard on a physical level, due to all the preparation that the boy had done and on a mental level, because he also entered a project staff and did not train for many months. We had some doubts that the weight could give, but this opportunity came from Jordy Weiss and he got to it, managing to give a very high level. I have no doubts that we won the fight, even in the last round the Frenchman ended up being touched, at twelve rounds I think we would have knocked him out.

The plans for 2022 are clear, to fight again for important titles: «We hope that the EBU does not remove us from the position of contenders for the title of the European Union, because we believe that we won and also the only judge that belongs to the EBU is the that gave us a tie. Let’s see what happens, the idea is for Aitor to fight again around February or March, and we want it to be in a high-level continental event. Now I also think that his boxing is more forceful, it was the idea before the pandemic to veer a little in that sense, and I saw him with great ambition. We still have Aitor Nieto for a while, and I think boxing owes him a victory of the highest level ».

On its ideal setting for the Asturian, «We would love to fight with Conor Benn, it would be an idea that seduces us a lot, and also Benn has a Mallorcan past and speaks perfect Spanish. He grew up with Pablo Sosa, another boxer that I represent, and he had always drawn that fight with one of my boys, with Del Río at the time, with Kelvin Dotel or Aitor himself ».

Kelvin Dotel is another name to try, as he has a nice engagement in a few days: “I have always said that Kelvin is perhaps the best boxer that has passed through my hands at the conditions level, because he started with us from scratch. It is a pity that he is not too disciplined, because he has enormous possibilities. Now he reappears in Dubai against the undefeated Rohan Date, in a Probellum gala with a huge international projection to six rounds. Let’s see how he is, because he has not fought for just three years ».

Finally, it warns us about a name that we have to target for the future: “We have a very nice British project in Mallorca, Liam Jones, and the challenge is trying to make it grow and work with him. He made his debut a month ago and about a hundred people came from Wales to see him exclusively, in a four-round fight.

The full talk can be seen from 22:30 on this link.