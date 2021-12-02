The temperatures have dropped and for this winter time there is no better plan than to stay home enjoying a cup of hot chocolate and a movie of Netflix.

Although the pandemic of coronavirus It has affected various industries, the streaming platform continued to produce good tapes during 2021; that is why we present you a count of the 13 best movies Netflix movies released this year.

From horror thrillers to animated films, the platform included in its catalog big productions with which it sought to compete in the increasingly saturated world of streaming applications.

1. Low Zero

Spanish production starring Javier Gutiérrez and Karra Elejalde in which secrets, decisions, crimes and codes of honor put in check a group of six prisoners and two policemen aboard an armored car. It is a film in which its director Lluís Quílez Power the tension above all else to catch the viewer.

2. Of love and monsters

Joel dawson is a young man who is in a post apocalyptic world, a reality in which surviving is the real challenge. He will stop at nothing and fight any monster in order to meet with Aimee, his great high school sweetheart.

The post-apocalyptic adventure film was directed by Michael Matthews, in addition to having as protagonists Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick. The film garnered good reviews from its first screenings. It was even nominated for the Oscar Awards in the category of Better Visual Effects.

3. The dragon of wishes

Din, a working-class college student with big dreams and few means, and Long, a cynical and all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, embark on a hilarious story through Shanghai in search of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey requires them to answer some of life’s great questions.

The Dragon of Wishes is a film directed by Chris Appelhans.

4. Army of the dead

At the same time that a zombie epidemic occurs in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries enters the quarantine zone to commit the largest robbery in the history of Sin City.

Directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Snyder, Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, based on an original Snyder story.

5. Fragments of a woman

The life of Martha and Sean Carson, a Boston couple, is radically changed after losing their daughter during a home birth to the negligence committed by a midwife who is later reported to court. Then a long Stations of the Cross began for Martha, who in addition to having to overcome the pain of loss of his sona, has to cope with his complex relationship with both his partner and his mother.

Martin Scorsese He served as one of the film’s executive producers. It was released worldwide on September 4, 2020 at the Venice Film Festival, in which the protagonist won the Volpi Cup for the best actress.

6. The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovered that events that terrorize your city for generations they could be connected. In addition, it may now be their turn to star in the nightmare. First part of the trilogy based on the famous horror novels by RL Stine.

It is starring Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Maya Hawke.

7. The excavation

In the late 1930s, wealthy landowner Edith Pretty hires archaeologist Basil Brown to investigate the mounds on her property in England. There they discover a ship from the Middle Ages while excavating a cemetery.

8. The Mitchells against the machines

The Mitchells are an unusual family, somewhat dysfunctional but also loving. When they go on a road trip, it is interrupted by a unexpected technological uprising that threatens humanity. Phones, driverless vehicles and in addition to a new line of robots, they begin to rebel against humans.

9. Malcolm and Marie

It focuses on the portrait of a young couple who return home after participating in an event associated with the film industry. It is there where mutual insecurities revive the wounds from different complex moments that the relationship has experienced.

Written and directed by Sam levinson and starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

10. Oxygen

Oxygen is a film directed by Alexandre Aja with Mélanie Laurent, Malik Zidi, Marc Saez. A woman wakes up bewildered in a medicalized unit with the only company of a artificial intelligence informing you of its status. He’s running out of oxygen and the patience to figure out how to survive.

11. Red dot

A couple expecting their first child tries to save their battered marriage. However, his plan to make a ski getaway turns into a desperate escape for survival.

