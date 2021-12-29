This time we will introduce you to three recommendations from Netflix whose stories will move and captivate you in equal parts, so if you are on vacation or something like that, you should definitely see them.

The truth is that the love is one of the most exploited topics in the television industry and on Netflix you can find dozens of series romantics, whose stories will move and captivate you in equal parts.

It is for that reason that today we recommend three of them, which share another trait in common: they are all of British origin.

And well, without further ado, here are the three series you should watch right now:

1. A good match

Based on the novel by Vikram Seth, this is a dramatic miniseries that revolves around the life of Lata Mehra (Tanya Maliktala), an Indian girl torn between family duty and the promise of a relationship in the newly independent India of 1951.

Three very different men try to win her heart, while the passionate literature student Lata tries to challenge her family’s tradition, thus refusing her mother’s wishes to choose a husband for her life, she marrying the person she really really love.

2. Wanderlust

Joy Richards (Toni Collette), therapist, is injured in a traffic accident.

Her injuries and her recovery compound the marital difficulties she is having with her husband, Alan (Steven Mackintosh).

But, in physical therapy, Joy meets Marvin (William Ash) and they have an affair.

For his part, Alan confesses an affair with a colleague, Claire (Zawe Ashton).

Rather than turning hostile to each other, Joy suggests an open marriage as a solution to their difficulties.

Soon, Joy will realize that a self-destructive promiscuity is a sublimation to avoid the real problems in her life: mourning the loss of her mother and guilt over the suicide of her patient, Josh (Simon Tcherniak).

3. Lovesick

When Dylan (Johnny Flynn), a twenty-something who enjoys being single, is diagnosed with chlamydia, he has the need to contact all the people with whom he has had sex in the past with the aim of communicating that he may have infected them.

Throughout this journey that he is ready to begin, Dylan is accompanied by his two best friends Luke and Evie, who have been by his side for many years, picking up the pieces after every love disaster he has had.

For a long time, Evie has been secretly in love, although she has recently moved on with her life and is now engaged to a new partner.

Through these encounters with his past, Dylan will find himself faced with his own ghosts and the question of why he has been slow to find the ideal partner.