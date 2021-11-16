Netflix actress says goodbye on video before losing her life | INSTAGRAM

The popular Spanish actress, Isabel Torres placeholder image, in charge of interpreting “Poison” In the Netflx series of the same name, he posted a clip on his networks titled:“My last video”, in which he was sharing what he has had metastasis in the bones and that the doctors have given him only two months plus of life.

He was also reporting that his best friend has been taking care of at home and also commented that there is a possibility of overcoming this: “let’s see if I overcome it and if not also, the life It’s that capricious, ”he spoke, recalling that one of his cousins ​​recently lost his life.

In the video I also take the opportunity to thank all of your fans: “To all those who have been by my side and who have always supported me a lot”, as well as to his family and friends.

The video demonstrates a situation that is quite evident, unfortunately it looks sad: “it’s only for that to tell you that I love you very much, you don’t know what hurts me. Pain is the worst I have but hey, it is what it is. I wanted to greet all of you who are here at the moment, but I can’t ”.

“It hurts a lot, it hurts a lot, a lot, a lot, but hey is what it is. I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me and that life is so beautiful and you have to live it, ”he continued with quite remarkable pain.

Isabel Torres posing on her official Instagram: isabeltorresofficial

Unfortunately, the situation of this Cris who cannot stop thanking the support of her colleagues on the radio and in the performance “The television and the radio have been wonderful, a very big kiss to everyone. If I get out of this, I will reconnect and if I don’t, it has been a pleasure to meet you and be with you and live this beautiful experience called life. I send you a very big huge kiss and take care of yourselves very much, see you soon if God wants if we don’t see you in heaven “, he concluded.

At the end of the clip she ended with a smile, a strong woman with a heartbreaking story that has left the internet speechless. Of course, her famous companions reacted quickly, Paola Echeverría, the protagonist of the Velvet series, sends her all the love in the world, the singer Ricky Merino assures that she is a true fighter and an example of bravery, in addition to saying that he loves her very much. and who is with her.

In Show News we will continue to monitor the actress, Isabel Torres, we hope she can come out of this in a positive way, that she recovers and that she can make one more video so that this is not the last.