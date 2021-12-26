Netflix and its list of series premieres for the month of January

We are just one week away from the end of the year and with it come new titles within the famous platform of Netflix in which you already have the new series, movies and documentaries for your subscribers.

This is how we can realize that Netflix does not give way and prepares great titles for their prompt publication in January of 2022.

There is no doubt that Netflix is ​​the leader in the streaming entertainment sector, so month after month its premieres on the platform they attract millions of viewers.

The truth is that this month of December they surprised us with great series and films that were liked by the public, who did not leave the armchair.

That is why today we share the list of series that will arrive on the platform and the days when you can enjoy them exclusively.

So without further ado, we mention the list of series premieres for the month of January 2022 from Netflix:

one

Rebel

The new version of the mythical youth series from the beginning of the 2000s is one of the novelties that comes to the platform this month.

Rebelde introduces us to a new generation of students from the prestigious EWS boarding school.

A group of students willing to fulfill their dream of becoming music stars.

To do this, they must work steadily with the aim of rising as winners in the battle of the bands, a musical contest that could be their springboard to fame.

But they did not expect that a mysterious secret society plans to end all their dreams.

Premiere: January 5

two

Club Istanbul

Turkish fiction Club Istanbul returns to the platform with its second part.

The new batch of episodes continues the story of Mathilda, a woman who, after being released from prison, begins to work in a controversial nightclub.

As she tries to fulfill her boss’s demands, she tries to do her best to get closer to her 17-year-old daughter, raised in an orphanage since she was incarcerated.

Premiere: January 6

3

Operation Ecstasy

One of the originals that returns to the platform is the Belgian thriller Operation Ecstasy, which opens its third season.

The fiction follows Bob Lemmens and Jim de Rooij, two agents, one veteran and the other recently released in the police force, who must pose as a couple to try to infiltrate a drug gang that operates on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands. .

In their rush to dismantle the criminal organization, they hadn’t counted on one of their own working for their leader.

Premiere: January 10

4

Stock 81

Another novelty that you can find in the platform’s extensive catalog from January is the supernatural ‘thriller’, File 81.

Created by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys), and with James Wan as producer, the fiction introduces us to Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist who is commissioned to restore a collection of videotapes from the mid-90s, belonging to documentary maker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). Soon Dan begins to discover the details of the investigation that Melody carried out on a dangerous cult.

The two timelines begin to advance until there is a strange connection between the two.

Premiere: January 14