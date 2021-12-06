Netflix and its most watched movie in all history | Instagram

The truth is that the famous platform Netflix has endless movies and that is why we will let you know the most watched in all of history and in fact, 50% of subscribers around the world have seen it.

‘Red alert‘or’ Red Notice ‘is the film most admired Netflix, according to the famous streaming platform.

According to information collected, the film generated 328.8 million hours of viewing, surpassing the previous record for ‘Bird Box’, in 2018 with 282 million hours of playback.

It is worth mentioning that the film that opened on November 12 stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

In addition, so far, it is the most expensive film on the platform, with a budget of around 200 million dollars.

The film, which mixes action, adventure and comedy, has received good comments from the public.

I loved it, I was shocked with its ending ”,“ It is one of the best films I have seen ”,“ I like the plot and the performance of the protagonists ”, were some of the impressions on social networks.

Reluctantly, an FBI profiler teams up with the world’s most wanted art thief to catch a criminal who always manages to stay one step ahead, ”according to the Netflix synopsis.

Red Notice is an American action comedy and thriller film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

As we mentioned earlier, it stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

This is the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber after Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018).

Originally to be released by Universal Pictures, Netflix acquired the distribution rights on July 8, 2019, and the film was released on November 5, 2021.

On February 8, 2018, it was announced that an action comedy by Dwayne Johnson and writer / director Rawson Marshall Thurber was developed as part of a bidding war consisting of major studios fighting for rights.

The film would be produced by Beau Flynn through his Flynn Picture Company, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, along with Thurber’s Bad Version Inc. with Wendy Jacobson serving as executive producer.

On February 9, 2018, it was announced that Universal and Legendary won the bidding war to obtain the rights.