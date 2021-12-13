Netflix and its movie premieres from December 13 to 19

We are about to start a new week and that is why we will introduce you to the films that come to the platform on Netflix from December 13 to 19, so read on so you don’t miss out on the novelties.

‘It was from the hand of God’ and ‘Christmas in California: City lights’ are some of the titles that you will be able to see on the famous platform of the red from this week.

We are entering the middle of December, and just over two weeks to say goodbye to the year, Netflix offers you the possibility of enjoying a home theater session with its latest news.

It is worth mentioning that this week, it was from the hand of God, the film directed by Paolo Sorrentino, arrives on the platform.

While if you are a fan of Christmas movies, starting this week you can find a new title in the catalog of the streaming service, Christmas in California and City Lights.

In addition, Netflix continues to increase its production of documentaries and these days it releases 137 shots and Globo and the wonders of the reef.

It was the hand of God

A week after its theatrical release, Paolo Sorrentino’s new job as director, Fue la mano de Dios, arrives on the platform. Awarded with the Silver Lion at the last Venice Film Festival, the film narrates, in an autobiographical way, one of the most dramatic moments in Sorrentino’s life.

The day his parents lost their lives in an accident on the mountain, he should have been with them.

But Diego Armando Maradona’s arrival in Naples made the 16-year-old decide to stay on land to see his idol.

Premiere: December 15

137 shots

137 shots is the new Netflix documentary that you can see starting this week.

In it, the movement started by various groups of African Americans in Cleveland, to protest against the attacks they suffer by the police force, is addressed.

Premiere: December 15

Christmas in California. City Lights

Christmas in California. Lights of the city is another of the new romantic Christmas comedies that Netflix releases on these dates.

The story introduces us to Callie and Joseph, a couple who have lived happily for a year taking care of their farm and their winery, away from the world.

Their relationship begins to break down when due to various family commitments, Joseph must move to the city.

Premiere: December 16

Balloon and the wonders of the reef

Netflix continues its commitment to nature documentaries, and this week it premieres Globo and the wonders of the reef.

In this feature film, a small puffer fish travels the ocean, crossing with different marine species, with the intention of finding the best home on the Australian barrier reef.

Premiere: December 16

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Warriors of heaven and earth

Premiere: December 15

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Premiere: December 15