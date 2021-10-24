Netflix and its movie premieres from October 25 to 31 | Instagram

We are just one week away from finishing the tenth month of the year and platform Netflix has prepared the best for her and of course for her subscribers, so read on so that you know all the novelties.

The sequel to ‘Army of the dead’, ‘Army of thieves’, and the’ trrr thriller ‘Hypnotic’, stand out among the cinephile novelties of this week.

If you have already seen Guilty, Rescue Distance and The Journey, book an appointment with the new movies that the streaming giant brings you this week.

The sequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, is one of the feature films that you can find in the Netflix catalog.

Over the next few days, the perfect titles to enjoy on Halloween night arrive on the platform, among them the second part of Nobody sleeps in the woods tonight, and trrr’s ‘thriller’, Hypnotic.

So without further ado, here are the movies that will premiere on Netflix from October 25 to October 31:

1

Hypnotic

The film tells the story of Jenn, a young woman somewhat unhappy with her personal and professional life.

To try to change these two aspects, he decides to go to a therapist who works through hypnosis.

What he does not know is that he is about to enter a terrifying spiral from which it will not be easy to get out.

Premiere: October 27

2

No one sleeps in the woods tonight: Part 2

After a group of tech addicts go into a forest to try to get away from the networks, and face their worst nightmare, the sole survivor suffers a terrible event again.

To try to solve the case, a rookie police officer plucks up the courage to launch an investigation with the aim of putting an end to this series of crimes.

Premiere: October 27

3

Thieves Army

This time the story follows Dieter, a cashier from a small town, who to earn extra money decides to join a group of criminals to carry out a series of robberies.

The plan is to rob several high-value safes, distributed throughout Europe.

Premiere: October 29

4

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Premiere: October 27

Tans 3: Friends for Life

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

Vice Brigade: Voodoo in the Caribbean

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

The cape caught

Exchange of confidences

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

It’s hard for everyone

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

Last known address

Premiere: October 27

Charlie and his two girls

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

Follow, follow I hear you

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27

Premiere: October 27