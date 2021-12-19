Netflix and its premieres for all this weekend

If you no longer know what to see, today we will let you know all the premieres for this weekend within the famous Netflix application so that you can enjoy either with your family or just you.

As you can see, every weekend, Netflix renews its Catalogue and incorporates new series and movies of all genres.

That is why this time we review the best premieres for this weekend within the red logo platform.

And it is that now that the end of the year is approaching, the best releases arrive in their catalog, because as they say, they leave the last for last.

So without further ado, here are the premieres within the most famous platform in the world:

one

The Witcher – Season 2

Starting this Friday, December 17, the 8 episodes of the second season of the series starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will be available on the streaming platform.

“The world is dangerous. Monsters. Magic. Humans. A sorcerer needs to have his sword close, move on and never try to flee from fate,” says the official synopsis of the Netflix series.

two

It was the hand of God

The new film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino premiered this Wednesday, December 15 on Netflix.

“Naples, 1980s. While the young Fabietto continues his passion for football, a family tragedy outlines his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker”, indicates the synopsis of the film.

3

Balloon and the wonders of the reef

Documentary from 2021 that arrived this Friday on Netflix. “A small puffer fish travels through an extraordinary microworld full of fantastic creatures as he searches for a home on the Great Barrier Reef,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The film was directed by Nick Robinson and lasts 62 minutes. It is designated as one of the best documentaries of the year.

4

Aggretsuko – Season 4

All 10 episodes of season 4 are now available on Netflix.

“Fed up with her thankless office job, the red panda Retsuko unleashes the anger she accumulates during the day by singing death metal at the top of her lungs at karaoke,” says the synopsis of the fun animated series.

5

A California Christmas: City Lights

Netflix continues to promote the Christmas spirit with this romantic comedy from 2021.

“A year after their romance began, Callie and Joseph leave the ranch to attend to family matters in San Francisco. Wedding bells ring.

It is the sequel to A Christmas in California “, indicates the synopsis of the film.