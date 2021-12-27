The Netflix and the movies that are released in January 2022

We already mentioned the list of the next series that will arrive on the famous Netflix platform and that is why it is the turn of the films that will be added to the extensive catalog of the platform.

The Spanish thriller ‘El páramo’ and the science fiction film ‘Madre / Android’ are two of the novelties highlights of this month.

After knowing the series that arrive on Netflix in January 2022, it is time to discover which movies the streaming service incorporates to its catalog.

One of the new feature films is the Spanish El páramo, directed by David Casademunt, which was presented at the last Sitges Festival.

The science fiction film Mother / Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, is another of the outstanding novelties that the platform has prepared for this first month of the year.

In addition, you can enjoy the family comedy Play at Home, starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner; and the ‘thriller’ Munich on the eve of a war.

So without further ado, here are the movies that will premiere on Netflix in January 2022.

one

The moor

El Páramo is Netflix’s new original Spanish thriller.

After passing through the Sitges Festival 2021, the film directed by David Casademunt, and starring Inma Cuesta, hits the platform this month.

The film introduces us to Lucía, a mother who lives with her son, far from society, in a house in the middle of a deserted area.

His quiet life is threatened when a strange and terrible creature appears that will become his worst nightmare.

Premiere: January 6

two

Mother / Android

Another novelty that Netflix has prepared for this is the sci-fi thriller Mother / Android.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith and Raul Castillo, the film takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a group of androids has started a war against humanity.

In this scenario, young Georgia and her boyfriend, Sam, try to find a shelter so they can take care of the baby they are expecting.

On their way, they must face a stronghold of androids that will not make things easy for them.

Premiere: January 7

3

Without shyness

Alyssa Milano and Sam Page are the protagonists of Without modesty, another of the new ‘thrillers’ that the streaming giant incorporates to its catalog.

The plot follows Grace Miller, a mystery novelist who must contribute her experience to help in the search for her sister’s murderer.

Premiere: January 13

4

Royal treatment

Royal Treatment is the title of the romantic comedy that Netflix premieres this month.

The film follows Izzy, a young hairdresser who decides to agree to work for the prince’s royal wedding.

When they both meet, the spark arises between the two, making the heir doubt their marriage bond.

Premiere: January 20

5

Play at home

The comedy-drama Play at Home is coming to Netflix this month. Based on true events, the film starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner tells the story of Sean Payton, the coach of the New Orleans Saints.

His career of successes in the Super Bowl is interrupted when he is suspended for a year, when he is accused of participating in a scheme that offered players compensation. monetary in exchange for injuring the players of the rival teams.

Premiere: January 28

6

Munich on the eve of a war

Based on the best-seller by Robert Harris, the film Munich on the eve of a war comes to Netflix.

Directed by Christian Schwochow, the film takes us to Europe in 1938, with war about to break out.

With Hitler prepared to invade Czechoslovakia, the Neville Chamberlain government seeks a peaceful solution.

The British civil servant Hugh Legat, and the dilomatic German, Paul von Hartmann, travel to Munich to attend the emergency conference.

An encounter where perhaps war could have been avoided, but at what cost.

Premiere: January 21