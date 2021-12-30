Netflix and the 10 comedy movies to laugh without stopping

We have left a little forgotten the genre of comedy And that is why we will present you today the 10 best films in this genre and the best of all is that you can find them on the Netflix platform.

Here we propose a selection of good films whose essential ingredient is humor and among its protagonists are Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Schumer, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Carrey and Jack Black, among others.

The truth is that it is always a good panorama to see some of the best comedies on Netflix, especially if you want to cheer up.

And to facilitate your search, here we suggest a list of movies where laughter is combined with romance, terror, action or irreverence.

one

Don’t look up

What if a comet threatened to destroy Earth? This question is the axis of the eighth film as director of Adam McKay, a gift for his followers, who have become accustomed to his type of comedy.

two

Mystery on board

For fans of comedies, seeing Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston together is a delight.

Here, they play a married couple who go on vacation to Europe and who, by chance in life, end up witnessing a crime on a luxury yacht.

3

School of Rock

One of the roles of Jack Black that the public remembers most is that of this 2003 film, directed by Richard Linklater (Before Dawn, Waking life).

4

Rich and spoiled

In 2013, the film Nosotros, los Nobles, which showed the story of three spoiled brothers -Javier (Luis Gerardo Méndez), Bárbara (Karla Souza) and Carlos, was released in Mexico, and as the months passed in different Latin American countries. (Juan Pablo Gil) – who received a lesson from their wealthy father.

5

The mask

1994 is, without a doubt, the year that marked a before and after in Jim Carrey’s career, since throughout his months he starred in the comedies that launched him to fame: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Tonto and Dumber and the Mask

6

This girl is a mess

Amy Schumer, Comedy Central space star Inside Amy Schumer – winner of an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Show – debuted in a leading role in the cinema with this 2015 film directed by Master of Comedy Judd Apatow.

7

Crazy Adams

Although the television version of the characters created by the cartoonist Charles Addams was only on the air for less than two years, this was enough for the series The Crazy Addams to become a reference of the comedy of the 60s, thanks to its dark and particular humor.

8

Don’t worry, I take care of you

It stars Rosamund Park, who plays Marla, a woman who believes that there are two types of people: “people who take advantage and those who take advantage”.

And she is precisely one of those who decided to take advantage of others through her work as a tutor for the elderly.

9

The Eurovision Song Contest

Since 1956, Eurovision has achieved the unthinkable: uniting Europeans around music.

However, for the rest of the planet its existence is an anecdote.

Until today, when Hollywood and his movie The Eurovision Song Contest give him a world showcase via Netflix.

10

Changing roles

After years dedicated to her roles as producer and talk show host, Drew Barrymore surprisingly returns to acting in one of Netflix’s new comedies.