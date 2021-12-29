Netflix and the 10 most watched series that set trends

Today we will let you know the 10 series more views within the Netflix platform that have also completely marked a trend, so if you haven’t seen any of those mentioned yet, this is the right time.

It should be noted that the top 10 of the platform It includes titles for all tastes, some are recent releases, while others already have their time in the extensive catalog.

The truth is that Netflix continues to position itself as one of the most viewed platforms in the world.

And it is that with the number of subscribers that grows day by day, the company has put great effort in constantly renewing its catalog and in this way being able to satisfy the demand for content.

Next we will let you know which are the most watched Netflix series in recent days.

From the new seasons of Emily in Paris and The Witcher, to the squid game and The Paper House, they continue to be among the most watched of the Red N company.

one

The girl from Oslo

This Norwegian production arrived on Netflix on December 19 and since its premiere it has remained in the Top 10 of the most watched streaming.

The 10-episode series follows the story of a Norwegian diplomat whose daughter is kidnapped by a group of terrorists in the Sinai desert.

In the midst of despair, the woman decides to travel to the Middle East, where she has old friends and a great secret, which would allow her to rescue her daughter.

two

The Squid Game

After its premiere in September, where it swept the platform’s records, South Korean fiction once again gets into Netflix trends.

The series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk revolves around a group of individuals, all of them with serious financial difficulties, who are invited to participate in a game.

The winner could win a millionaire figure as a prize but first they must overcome each of the challenges, which are life or death.

Within weeks of its premiere, The Squid Game dethroned Bridgerton as Netflix’s most-watched series, reaching 142 million viewers worldwide.

3

Sea of ​​Tranquility

After the success of its predecessor, The Squid Game, another of the Korean fictions continues to prevail in the top 10.

This is Sea of ​​Tranquility, a miniseries set in the near future where the Earth is dying and is about to become a vast desert.

A group of astronauts will travel to an abandoned space station to take samples and thus be able to find a solution to the problem that affects civilization.

However, what they will find up there is not what they expected.

4

The queen of flow

The Colombian series continues to be one of the most watched on the on demand service.

With only two seasons, this melodrama has managed to monopolize the Netflix rankings for several consecutive weeks.

The Queen of Flow follows the story of Yeimi, a young woman who spent 17 years in prison because of Charlie, her first love, who is now a successful singer.

Once out of jail, Yeimi will seek revenge. A story full of love, betrayals, deaths, deceptions and a lot of music.

5

The Money Heist

The successful Spanish production came to an end with its fifth and final season.

The last chapters of the fiction were released on December 3 and since then it has remained among the most watched trends.

The latest installment of La casa de papel puts an end to the robbery at the Bank of Spain, so the professor and his gang will be against a rock and a hard place, counting every minute to emerge alive and victorious from hell itself.

6

The king’s affection

Another of the Korean fictions that rises in this ranking is The King’s Affection.

The series is set during the Joseon dynasty, when the princess consort gives birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Considered an abomination, the mother decides to send her little girl away from the palace to save her life.

Years later, when the twin son dies, his mother brings her sister back to take his place, but posing as the heir.

7

I am Betty the Ugly one

The Colombian telenovela released in 1999 continues to be one of the most watched on Netflix.

The story starring Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, follows the story of Betty, a very intelligent but unattractive woman who works for a fashion company.

There he becomes the target of insults and ridicule from his colleagues.

8

The witcher

The second season of The Witcher is positioned in the Top 3 of the most watched on Netflix in recent days.

The series again stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, who will focus on training Ciri, as Yennefer’s fate becomes uncertain.

The platform’s acclaimed original fantasy production has now confirmed its third season.

9

Emily in Paris

The sympathetic romantic comedy is back for its second season.

Lily Collins takes on the role of Emily, a young American who is sent to work for a year in France in a luxury brand marketing company.

As she tries to fit into her job, Emily must deal with new friendships and romances in the glamorous Parisian capital.

10

Mother there are only two

After a successful first season, the Mexican series arrives with new episodes.

The story revolves around Ana (Ludwika Paleta) and Mariana (Paulina Goto), two different and unknown women who accidentally change their children at birth.

The appeal of this fiction lies in watching two ordinary women deal with motherhood in their own way, and discovering that being a mother doesn’t come with a manual.

For this new installment, both protagonists must resume their lives and achieve a balance between their professional life and their love life.