Netflix and the 3 suspense movies to watch today

If you like strong emotions, today we will introduce you to 3 suspense films within the famous platform from Netflix so you can watch them either alone or with someone during these days.

Despite the diversity of alternatives in the market for streaming, the Netflix platform continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand worldwide, mainly because it is committed to the best film releases, from the newest to the classics.

It should be noted that since the arrival of the health crisis caused by the virus, more often than not, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of films of various themes and genres.

And in fact, in the face of sites that represent the competition, such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Paramount plus, among others, now the Netflix company is looking for a way to stand out from other platforms that also offer entertainment.

That is why we will mention a total of three films that have stood out for their content full of strong emotions, since they are films that have stood out on the platform for being suspense films with good ratings by specialized critics.

one

Intrusion

Ttuvo premiered last Wednesday, September 22, and quickly managed to position itself as one of the most intriguing and mysterious Dealers of the moment.

Follow the story of a married couple who are willing to start a new life away from the complications and bad memories they lived in Boston.

This is how the couple manages to find their dream home, located very far from civilization; her husband is an architect, who has designed this house for them, where everything turns very well at the beginning.

However, after the move, everything begins to become more complicated and disturb the tranquility of said couple, since one night they receive a visit that worries the family.

two

Non-stop

It follows the story of Bill Marks, an alcoholic man who entered the air police service after being discharged from the police force; this is how the man travels in a Boeing 767 plane from New York to London on a British Airlines flight.

3

Guilty

It is an American remake of the thriller film “Danish”, and according to the specialized critics, it is a film that combines various emotions, among which drama, action and adrenaline stand out in each of its scenes.

This movie takes place over the course of one morning, and although this premise might sound boring, the truth is that according to the reviews it is a pretty exciting movie.