Netflix and the 5 best Christmas movies to watch over the end

Today we will introduce you to the 5 best christmas movies Within the extensive catalog of the famous Netflix platform to watch during the weekend either alone or with your family.

Christmas is just around the corner and after spending December 24 with the family, it is a good idea to spend the 25th resting with a good movie.

It is for that reason that we leave you the 5 best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix and in others platforms streaming these days.

So without further ado, below is the list of ideal movies to see this December 24 and 25:

one

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

The film tells the story of Nikolas, a boy who will follow his father in search of the elven people at the North Pole.

two

Klaus

Jesper, the worst student in the postal academy, is sent to Smeerensburg, an icy island beyond the Arctic Circle, where he meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives in an isolated cabin, full of handmade toys and the two will return home. joy to this place.

3

The Jangle’s Magical Christmas

Critics have applauded this musical written and directed by David E. Talbert. A strange toy maker will have the possibility to change the world completely with the help of magic and his adventure granddaughter.

4

Princess Exchange (Trilogy)

Vanessa Hudgens became the queen of Christmas with this trilogy that began when a Chicago pastry chef and a future princess discover that they are very similar, so they hatch a plan to swap places.

5

Christmas Chronicles

Chris Columbus, director of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘My Poor Little Angel’, brings this story in which Kurt Russell plays a Santa Claus who runs out of sleigh, so with the help of two brothers they must find the right way to save the Navifad.