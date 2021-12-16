Netflix and the 5 most popular series around the world | Instagram

We are almost reaching the end of this year and that is why so that you end with a flourish we will let you know the series most popular worldwide within the famous Netflix platform.

It should be noted that in the top 5 there is a bit of everything, from grim games and big robberies to historical romances and teen dramas

There is no doubt that this year the series in streaming They became the number 1 hobby, since the confinement made many take advantage of their time at home to see Netflix recommendations.

So if you are one of those who is always updated with the series that are coming out, surely you saw more than one of this list.

But if you missed any do not worry, because here we will give you a brief synopsis that will surely leave you more than stung.

According to figures from the popular platform, these were the 5 most popular series in the world:

one

The Squid Game

Not only is this the hit of the Netflix season, but the series made history.

The South Korean production became the platform’s biggest premiere, surpassing 110 million views in less than a month.

The series is incredibly the most watched title in 94 countries and the first South Korean fiction to reach the number one position in the United States.

The plot revolves around 456 people who, desperate for their financial situation, compete in a mysterious survival game that consists of multiple children’s games.

Whoever is victorious will win a great prize and the losers will simply lose their lives in the attempt.

two

The Bridgertons

The Bridgertons is a series that tells from a feminist perspective a love story during the Regency Period in the United Kingdom.

The fiction explores the rich, funny, sad, magnificent and even lonely lives of the women and men of London’s high society.

3

The Money Heist

The story tells of a historic assault on the National Mint and Stamp Factory, in Madrid, Spain, by a gang of thieves that plans to obtain 2,400 million euros, to achieve it they take 67 hostages.

Although the plot may seem very simple, it captivated millions of viewers.

Such was their success that the red jumpsuits and Dalí masks of the thieves in the series, as well as the Italian partisan song “Bella Ciao”, appeared in protests around the world.

4

Stranger things

Will Byers, a 12-year-old boy, after spending 10 hours playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair, mysteriously disappears after returning home.

The next day his brother Jonathan Byers and his mother Joyce Byers, realize that he is not at home … thus begins the first season.

5

The witcher

The series is the television adaptation of the literary saga created by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The plot takes place in a dark and adult world inhabited by fantastic creatures typical of eastern European mythology.