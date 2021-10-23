Netflix and the 5 most viewed original series on the platform | Instagram

This time we will let you know the 5 original series more views within the famous Netflix platform, so keep reading in case you haven’t had the opportunity to see them yet, because without a doubt it is the right time.

Netflix has shared with its millions of subscribers which are its most watched original series internationally.

That’s right, the Netflix platform has shared the original series that have become a hit around the world.

In connection with this, 10 original series of this platform of streaming that are cataloged as the most viewed, however, we will only list 5 of them.

It should be noted that the Netflix platform is not the only streaming service, which fights with other platforms that also have a great variety of productions.

But despite this, Netflix has managed to popularize some of its many original series over the years.

In relation to this, we let you know below which are the most viewed Netflix original series in its catalog:

1

The Squid Game

This series was recently released on September 17, however, with so little time it has become the most watched series in Netflix history

This is how to this day it has more than 111 million fans around the world.

Its plot follows the story of 456 contestants who are entered into a deadly competition for survival, the winner taking home 45.6 billion won.

2

Bridgerton

In each chapter tells the life of Daphne Bridgerton and a group of society women who seek to find their ideal partner to get married.

During its premiere it received positive comments, but it was also compared to the famous series Gossip Girl and Downton Abbey.

It should be noted that the series added approximately 83 million views worldwide.

3

Lupine

Its plot tells the story of a man who plans the theft of a famous and expensive necklace that is stored in the Louvre Museum.

To do this, he is inspired by the attacks of a famous book thief, however, during his mission he realizes that the valuable artifact connects him with a conspiracy that led his family to ruin.

4

The witcher

For its part, The Witcher series has increasingly increased its number of reproductions, so far it has reached 76 million.

Especially, now with the second season, where some pending stories from the first part are resolved.

5

The Money Heist

It earned its success from its first season until now its fifth.

The story of this series follows the challenges faced by a group of criminals when they enter the Mint to steal a millionaire amount of money.

So far it has more than 64 million views.