Netflix and the list of most viewed movies in 2021

The famous platform Netflix closed 2021 full of extremely successful premieres, but without a doubt there are some films that stood out among others, that is why we will present them to you below.

The truth is that Netflix continues to be the platform for streaming with more subscribers in the world, and during the second year of the health contingency it became one of the most popular entertainment options.

So if you were one of those that did not miss any premiere Within the red logo platform, continue reading, as we will let you know which ones were the most viewed by subscribers.

And well, without further ado, let us mention to you which were the most viewed movies during this year 2021.

one

The kissing booth 3

This movie is about one of the most viewed teen rom-coms of 2021.

Directed by Vince Marcello, the film tells the story of Elle Evans, who is about to enter college.

Determined to make the most of her last summer, the young woman makes a list of the things she still has to do, including Noah and Lee.

The third installment of the saga, although it was not so well received by critics, it became the most watched film on the platform.

two

Guilty

Another of the films released in 2021 on Netflix, and that topped the charts, is Guilty.

The suspense film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, tells the story of a policeman who hides a secret, and who must face a phone call in which he could save a life.

The original film takes place in a single morning, where the whole plot will slowly unfold.

3

Blood red sky

Among the premieres that Netflix gave in 2021, this German horror film was one of what most attracted the attention of the audience.

It is about a group of terrorists who fly a plane, but they do not imagine that one of the passengers is hiding a terrible secret, she is actually a vampire, and she will use this power to save her son.

4

Red alert

Red Alert was one of the most watched films of 2021, and it is no wonder with its cast and budget.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds star in the film, and $ 200 million were invested.

It is an action comedy thriller that tells the story of an Interpol agent who teams up with the most notorious art thief of all time.

Together they must capture the most wanted art thief.

5

The Army of the Muwrtos

In this film directed by Zack Snyder, the zombies returned to the scene of the seventh art.

Netflix released the film in May 2021, and it quickly ranked as one of the most viewed of the season.

It tells the story of a zombie apocalypse, and a group of mercenaries who are hired to recover 200 million dollars from a casino safe before the military destroys the city with a nuclear attack.