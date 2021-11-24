Netflix and the list of most viewed movies of the week

As you can see, the famous Netflix platform continues to increase its success with the productions that it premiered recently, however, there are three films that definitely position the platform at the top.

That’s right, digital platforms continue to innovate when it comes to seeing films and seriesHowever, the reality is that Netflix is ​​still second to none.

It has been present among the spectators for more than ten years and, no matter how much time passes, it is still the most chosen.

Is that, every month not only renews its Catalogue, but it does so with productions that manage to interest and surprise the public.

It may interest you: Netflix previews the trailer for Emily’s second season in Paris

And although it also has licensed content, Netflix does its own projects and, among them are three English-speaking and three non-English-speaking films that ranked it highest.

A few days ago the company launched its website “Top 10” in which it tells which are its most observed creations in the last week.

Every Tuesday the list is updated and today we tell you which movies were the most played in recent days.

Red alert:

It is one of the latest Netflix releases and stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot and has a plot that takes a totally unexpected turn.

Full of action, comedy and adrenaline, this film became one of the platform’s greatest hits. In fact, it already has more than 148,720,000 hours played.

Reluctantly, an FBI profiler teams up with the world’s most wanted art thief to catch a criminal who always manages to stay one step ahead, ”is the official synopsis.

Love Hard:

Without a doubt, with this film the Netflix platform revived the romantic genre in the film industry.

Combining romance with the internet age, the film continues to be one of the most watched by users of the platform. In second place, 58,560,000 hours have already been played.

After meeting her perfect man on a dating app, a Los Angeles writer walks over 4000km to surprise him. But it all turns out to be a hoax, ”says the synopsis.

The harder the fall will be:

This western was released last October on the platform, however, it is still among the highest of the hours reproduced by viewers. One month after its publication, 33,060,000 hours have already been reproduced.