Netflix and the most anticipated releases for the month of January

Today we will introduce you to the premieres that the famous platform Netflix has prepared for you this first month of 2022, because although there are several novelties, there are some that stand out more among them.

The month of January is about to arrive, and the new premieres Netflix won’t wait.

A few days before starting a new year, the most famous platform in the world, Netflix, unveils its new series, movies, documentaries, anime and all the programs of various genres that entertain each member of the family at home.

However, the most anticipated releases on this occasion are the new seasons of the series that are beginning, new films and documentaries that bring viewers closer to new stories.

It is for this reason that, like every month, we will let you know the selection of the five most anticipated Netflix premieres for January 2022.

one

Rebel

The long-awaited youth series will premiere on Netflix on January 5.

The plot narrates the arrival of another generation to the Elite Way School (EWS), which is preparing to receive the new students, who to fulfill their musical dreams, while love and friendship flourish, must face a familiar enemy: The Lodge, a mysterious society that threatens to destroy your musical hopes.

With performances by Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Leonardo de Lozanne, among others.

two

Munich on the eve of a war

It is a film that takes place in 1938, when a British official and a German diplomat, two old friends who work for opposing governments become spies and coincide in a Munich conference, the purpose is to expose a Nazi secret and try to avoid the war in Europe.

Based on the book by Robert Harris. This interesting suspenseful plot will premiere on Netflix on January 21.

Starring Jeremy Irons, George Mackay, Jannis Niewöhner.

3

Neymar: The perfect chaos

It is a docuseries that stars an acclaimed and criticized athlete around the world.

Neymar is an internationally admired footballer, who has been besieged by the press.

In this documentary, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant professional career.

The docuseries includes interviews with great soccer stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and David Beckman. The documentary will premiere on January 25 on Netflix.

4

I am georgina

It is an emotional and detailed portrait of Georgina Rodríguez’s daily life, which becomes a revealing look at the day-to-day life of this woman who is a mother, model, dancer, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most popular footballers. famous in sports history.

The reality show about Georgina Rodríguez’s lifestyle will premiere on January 27.

With Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivana Rodríguez.

5

Play at home

The funny and moving plot of this movie is based on the true story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who was suspended from the NFL.

Now, Sean hopes to reconnect with his son and find redemption by coaching his son’s hapless youth soccer team in a small town in Texas.

The film will be released on January 28. Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, among others, participate.

Produced by Adam Sandler.