Netflix and the most anticipated series for January and February

We have started a new year and with it new content arrives on the famous entertainment platforms, such is the case of Netflix, which brings several interesting news to its subscribers.

That’s right, unsurprisingly, the giant of the Streaming brings interesting titles to start the year and we will introduce you to the most anticipated series that will arrive in the months of January and February.

The truth is that Netflix is ​​one of the leading platforms in the industry and its catalog surprises every month with new titles for its subscribers.

It may interest you: Netflix and the list of most viewed movies during 2021

However, it should be mentioned that 2022 will be a very competitive year for Netflix, as the rest of the streaming platforms are preparing to do battle.

In this way, there will be some titles that have their own specific weight and will make this summer a special time to enjoy the news from an inexhaustible catalog in the comfort of your home.

So without further ado, here are the series most anticipated coming to Netflix in January and February 2022:

one

Rebel

The remake of the 2000 series comes to Netflix with another generation of students from the renowned EWS boarding school.

Young people are ready to do anything to become music stars.

A musical contest added to a mysterious secret society will be key to the dreams of the students.

Premieres: January 5.

two

Club Istanbul

Turkish fiction Club Istanbul returns to the platform with its second season.

The story of Mathilda continues, a woman who, after being released from prison, begins to work in a controversial nightclub.

She has to please her boss as she tries to bond with her 17-year-old daughter raised in an orphanage.

Premieres: January 6.

3

Operation Ecstasy

Third season of this show.

Two agents, one veteran and the other new, pose as a couple to infiltrate a drug gang that works on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands.

The truth is that many surprises await them along the way, including a betrayal.

Premieres: January 10.

4

Stock 81

Dan Turner is an archivist who must restore a collection of videos from the mid-90s that belonged to documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras.

Soon Dan will discover details of the investigation of this woman who was behind the footsteps of a dangerous cult.

The timelines advance until they reach a strange intersection.

Premieres: January 14.

5

Ozark

The final batch is divided into two parts of seven episodes each.

The Byrdes are the main collaborators of the drug lord Omar Navarro.

How will you manage the money laundering of this organization? A new rise in your business will put you at the center of the scene.

Premieres: January 21.

6

Fair: The Darkest Light

A small Andalusian town in the mid-90s. Two sisters. And a terrible secret revealed: his parents are responsible for the murder of more than 20 people.

The townspeople press while a fantastic universe hides in that place.

Premieres: January 28.

7

How to Raise a Superhero

An indecipherable fate has already taken her husband. Now a cloud of mysterious powers surrounds his little boy, and he will do anything to make sure that nothing and no one hurts him.

Premieres: February 1.

8

Love is Blind: Japan

A reality show that looks for people who want to form a couple but with a twist: they do not see each other before the meeting.

Premieres: February 4.

9

Inventing Anna

A journalist in the footsteps of Anna Delvey, the Instagram personality and “heiress” who first stole the hearts of the New York elite and then their wallets.

Premieres: February 11.

10

Valhalla Vikings

One hundred years after the end of the original series, a new saga begins, chronicling the adventures of the most famous Vikings in history.

Premieres: February 25.