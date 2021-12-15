Netflix and the most popular series of this 2021 You have to see it!

Recently, it has been announced which was the most popular and seen series in this year 2021 in the platform from Netflix, so if you have not seen it yet, this is the right time, because not for nothing has it been classified as the best of its extensive catalog.

The year is coming to an end more and more and here we review what was the Serie most popular within the red logo platform.

Sadly, we begin to travel the last days of the year and it is time to look back to observe what has happened with Netflix, and it is that day by day it remains as the service of streaming largest in the world.

Its contents, released week by week, are the most talked about among platform users in different countries, however, there was one that stood out from the rest and became the most popular.

Without a doubt, this was a 2021 in which the company was able to accommodate as they had previously planned, however, the pandemic in 2020 altered what was imagined and caused some productions to have been delayed and even canceled.

We had new seasons of Cobra Kai, La Casa de Papel, Lucifer, Sex Education, You, Luis Miguel and more new shows arrived, but none was more than El Juego del Calamar.

This South Korean drama, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, hit streaming on September 17 and became an instant hit that was reflected in the hottest rankings of the moment.

It was about a month that large tanks beloved by subscribers arrived, however surprisingly the eyes went with this series of nine episodes that very few took into account before its premiere.

Thus, 30 days after its launch, the platform made it official that it achieved the historical audience record with 142 million viewers worldwide, surpassing the 82 million that Bridgerton had achieved at the beginning of the year.

Another aspect that reveals the phenomenon it has become is that Google Trends published the list of the most searched shows of the year and positioned itself at the top of the Top 10.

On the other hand, the plot follows 456 people with financial problems who decide to be part of a series of children’s games that gives them the opportunity to win 45 million won, however, everything changes when the eliminated ones are killed, they will be incited a conflict between the players.

In principle, it was prepared to have a single installment, but upon noticing its success, the creators announced that they are already working on a second season, which will arrive in 2023.