It was in 2011, when Netflix opted for a new production that marked a before and after in the world of technology and the way a production is enjoyed, because even a video game was a very good idea.

Throughout five seasons, the science fiction production made it very clear how social networks and the new ways in which life is today, will end up taking over a future that everyone sees uncertain.

The series was so successful that it won some Emmy Awards for its good work before and after production, as it is one of the most successful works on the entire streaming platform.

Its last season was released in 2019, and since then everyone came to think that this work could not be surpassed, but the streaming monster continues to renew itself day by day, to the extent of the premiere of a new production.

“Mother Android” is Netflix’s new bet, which will star Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, as it is a post-apocalyptic thriller distributed in Spain by the platform.

For many, this new production is quite promising, as it shows a more mature facet of the protagonists of and far from youth series.

The young American is remembered for works such as “If I Decide to Stay”, “Kick-Ass” and “Carrie”, productions that have internationalized her career in many ways.

While on the other side of the coin, is the young Algee Smith, who has been related on more than one occasion to actor Will Smith, but the only thing that unites them is his passion for acting.

At just 27 years old, the young man already has a solid career, but his true fame came with his role in the famous HBO series, “Euphoria”, opposite Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

The project is commanded by Mattson Tomlin, and it is his directorial debut and he decided to do it to pose in style and demonstrate a new genre called post-apocalyptic.

It should be noted that throughout history there have already been some productions that deal with this topic, but without being completely placed within it, such as: “Children of men”, “Terminator” or “A quiet place”.

What is ‘Android Mother’ about?

The production is about a new Thriller that will settle the most common fears of a society: such as nuclear wars, viruses or rebellious machines, because on more than one occasion the cinema has been announcing the end of the world almost from its origin.

The story revolves around “Georgia”, who along with her boyfriend “Sam”, undertake a dangerous journey to flee their country, which is immersed in a war against artificial intelligence.

But days before the arrival of their first child, the couple must reach No Man’s Land, a stronghold before the rise of the androids, hoping to reach safety before giving birth.

A little less than a month after its premiere, the production is already in the top 10 of several countries in the world that have praised the performances of both young people and have left everyone wanting more and a latent fear.

