Netflix has stood out for having a wide variety of quality content on its platform, and this time it brings incredible news for lovers of shows of British origin. The company announced that five new shows are on the way to be included in the list of upcoming titles available, all coming from the UK, including a remake of the classic romance film, Always the same day, based on the homonymous novel written by David Nicholls. This first adaptation was released in 2011 and starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Do not miss: Russia could suspend Netflix over its LGBT content

This second adaptation announced by Netflix will no longer be about a movie, but about a series. The story will follow the lives of Em and Dex, who meet on a particular day year after year, and fall into the clutches of love in the process. The writing team for this project is led by BAFTA award winner Nicole Taylor, in conjunction with Anna Jordan, Vinay patel and Bijan Sheibani.

Netflix does not only think of lovers of romance, since within the new programs one will also arrive for those who adore superpowers. Supacell is the name of this series which will follow in the footsteps of a group of ordinary inhabitants of South London on their way to discover that they have obtained superhuman abilities. Along with these, it will also come Eric, a thriller written by Abi Morgan that tells what happens when a child disappears in the Manhattan of the eighties. Vincent, her father, a puppeteer for the most important children’s television program in the United States, afflicted with such a situation, finds comfort in his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under the bed of Edgar, his lost son.

Along with these titles will also come The Fuck it Bucket, written by Ripley parker, and will tell the complicated life of a girl who is in the middle of a terrible battle against anorexia nervosa. It will be produced by Left Bank Pictures, also known for producing The Crown – 90%. Finally, the company has given the green light to Kaos, the latest proposal from the creator of The End of the F *** ing World – 100%, Charlie covell, whose theme presents a contemporary look at Greek mythology.

Don’t leave without reading: Red Alert removes Bird Box’s rank as Netflix’s most-watched movie

There is no doubt that Netflix wants to continue to be at the top of the streaming platforms, because with so many new projects on the list, it is certain that they have their eye on the future and focused on providing quality content to their users, which promises incredible and unusual plots. The Vice President of Netflix UK Series, Anne Mensah, spoke of the company’s enthusiasm for these upcoming shows and said (via Collider):

To be able to add such a variety of new titles to our roster, knowing that there is more to come, is truly a testament to the strength and artistic confidence of the British television industry. It is a very special time to be a part of this creative community, to be able to work with such incredibly talented writers, directors and producers, and we are so excited to bring these stories to our users around the world.

After these words, the only thing left is to wait for new information about the potential premiere dates for each program. Let’s hope that the vice president’s comment matches the facts and we are able to see the result of the hard work of the talent that the company has, hooking us with everything new that Netflix will bring for us.

In case you missed it: Gorillaz announces movie and will premiere exclusively on Netflix