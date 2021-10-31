Netflix announces sixth season of Elite and fans react | Instagram

Recently the famous platform of Netflix has announced the sixth season of the Elite series and it seems that fans are not so happy with this news, as they assure they are fed up with said series that was starred in principle by Danna Paola.

That’s right, Netflix announced the arrival of a sixth season Elite, however, a large number of fans of the series reacted in a not very positive way.

It should be noted that the fifth installment has not yet been released within the red logo platform, which is why the news was even more surprising.

And despite the fact that the news caused great joy among fans of the series, others consider that it is no longer necessary to extend the story, since most of the main characters were absent.

It should be noted that in addition to a new season, the production announced the arrival of three new episodes of the spin-off entitled Elite: Brief Christmas-themed Stories for the next 15, 20 and 23 December, which will star Itzán Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Georgina Amorós, Pol Granch, Àlex Monner and Manu Ríos.

As we mentioned earlier, the fifth season of the series is yet to premiere and is in fact scheduled to be released sometime in 2022.

One of the novelties that have caused anger among fans is that it will be the last one where Samuel and Omar, characters from Itzán Escamilla and Omar Ayuso respectively, participate.

It is for that reason that the news of a new season was not well received by some fans, who consider that it is no longer interesting to see the series without the original cast.

However, others have assured that the existence of a mystery to be solved in each installment produced by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona becomes tiring, boring and predictable.

Another season? Let this series sleep “,” Let me guess, another accident and more love scenes “,” This series lost its spark since most of the cast left “and” It’s always the same, you want to ruin a good project ” are some comments that are read on various social networks.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the four seasons of Elite are available exclusively on the Netflix platform.

Since its premiere in 2018, the Spanish production has made 32 episodes and four spin-offs entitled Elite: Brief Stories.