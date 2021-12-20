Netflix cancels another series after its first season

Unfortunately, a new disappointment arrives for the subscribers of the platform of Netflix and is that they have announced that he canceled another of his series with only one season and that it was also a success.

That’s right, recently the red logo platform confirmed that one of the contents of the platform will not have a continuation and ends abruptly.

The truth is that it is not easy to position itself as the service of streaming largest in the world and Netflix knows all about it, so they must take certain steps to continue on the same path of success.

In this case, it was decided to cancel one of its productions that had caused the most talk at the time of its launch and unfortunately there will be no second season for viewers.

The year begins to come to an end and in the past there will have been various contents that unfortunately were terminated abruptly, be it due to financial difficulties, poor reception from the public and critics, for not meeting the minimum audience levels in their first 28 days or simply because there are no intentions.

These are some of the traits that Cowboy Bebop, Hit & Run, Monarch, and the following show ended up for.

In this way, it was known that Netflix decided to cancel the musical series Julie and the Phantoms, after a first season released in September 2020.

Its director and choreographer, Kenny Ortega, made it official through his official Instagram account.

This week we learned that Netflix will not renew us for another season. Although our hearts are sad, we carry on with great pride for what we have accomplished as a team and for the family we have built while creating Julie. “

According to the synopsis: High school student Julie lost her passion for music after her mother died last year.

But when the ghosts of three dream musicians from 1995 suddenly appear in her mother’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit begin to awaken and is inspired to start singing and writing songs again.

As his friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

It should be noted that in total there were nine episodes based on Julie y los fantasmas, a Brazilian fiction from 2011.

Its cast consisted of Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May, among others.

At the moment Netflix has not issued an opinion about the reasons for the cancellation of the series, however, the truth is that there are already fans lamenting the news on social networks.