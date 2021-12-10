The hit anime Cowboy bebop It marked a whole generation, and to this day it has millions of fans around the world, however, Netflix wanted to reinvent the series in live-action, and the result was a resounding failure. After a season, the live-action adaptation of the platform has been canceled, this was announced by Collider.

Cowboy Bebop – 67% hit Netflix on November 19, preceded by rather divided critical reactions, and when the official reviews appeared, some applauded the effort put into staying true to the anime’s aesthetic, but others simply called it a absolute disaster, no positives to celebrate.

The first season consisted of 10 episodes, and featured performances by John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. The project was announced in 2017, and was developed by Christopher Yost. Cowboy bebop is about three bounty hunters from the future who are dedicated to catching criminals as they face off against characters from their past.

In the past Netflix had already had a bad reception with another adaptation of a famous anime, Death Note – 40%, a film written and directed by Adam Wingard that did not respect the original material and was destroyed by critics and fans. Neither did the Japanese film Fullmetal Alchemist – 44% had a good reception. But it would be unfair to say that no manga / anime adaptation has been successful, as the Alice in Borderland series – 90% was a resounding success in every way.

Those interested in knowing what Netflix has just canceled, can enjoy the first season of Cowboy bebop, as well as the original anime, on the platform. The writer and producer Christopher Yost He had previously expressed in an interview with Vanity Fair his desire to continue with the series, these were his statements (via Collider):

Hopefully a global audience will see it, because we have so many more stories to tell. Throughout the lore of Bebop, there are certain episodes and stories that are simply amazing to tell. And I would certainly love to tell more about them. If there is a season two, [estoy] just thinking about what the possibilities might be.

