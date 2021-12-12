Although it seems to be more faithful to the original than the rest of the anime produced by Netflix, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ did not convince either the critics or the fans during its premiere last month. Probably because of it, the streaming giant has decided not to continue with it and cancel it after just one season.

This cancellation has been surprisingly fast for what Netflix has accustomed us to. According to Deadline, in addition to the fact that the series did not receive very good reviews, it has greatly affected the enormous expense involved in filming it in New Zealand. This was made worse by the delay in production due to an on-set injury to its protagonist, John Cho. Therefore, for a new season to be profitable, it had to be a success with the audience, but it was not. It didn’t even last long in the platform’s Top 10 during its debut.

This remake of the 90s anime is about three bounty hunters, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and their leader, Spike Spiegel (Cho). The group travels through space aboard the Bebop ship, while fleeing their past. Also accompanying them in the cast are Alex Hassell, Elena Satine and Ann Truong.

Its protagonist was the first to comment on this, and he did so through Twitter and ironically, with a meme from the series ‘Friends’ in which he says “I’m fine.” Pineda also did something similar with the photo of a toast that goes wrong.

On the other hand, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, one of its executive producers has also spoken on the subject: “I have really loved working on it. It comes from enormous respect and affection. I wish we could do what was prepared for season two, but you know what they say: “Men plan and God laughs.” See you, space cowboy. “He added:” The only good thing about tweeting about the cancellation of ‘Bebop’ is that it is one more bite of the block of ‘blocking toxic fans with huge prejudices!’