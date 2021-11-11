The third season of Narcos: Mexico – 100% hit the Mexican platform on November 5 and quickly became one of the most watched titles. The successful series comes with ten new chapters that also serve as the definitive conclusion to the history of the drug lords, at least in this fiction. The company confirmed the cancellation of the series, marking the end of an era and leaving some promises in the air. Read on for all the details.

At the end of 2018 it was released Narcos: Mexico. The series presents us with the conflict between Felix gallardo and Kiki camarena, a Mexican DEA agent but naturalized as an American who was sent to the roots of the cartel in Guadalajara with the aim of infiltrating as a farmer and passing information to his department. Shortly thereafter, the DEA was commissioned to organize an operation in which marijuana plantations worth $ 8 billion were destroyed, drawing the ire of Rafael Caro Quintero placeholder image, another founder of the Guadalajara cartel. This movement represented the end of Camarena, he was kidnapped, tortured and killed.

The second season, released in 2020, continues the story of Felix gallardo, now turned into the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel, as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to become the leader of his forces. As friction increases between the different “squares” of his cartel, the control of Felix on the situation slips.

Although Narcos: Mexico was acclaimed by critics, some agree that it failed to surpass its Colombian predecessor, which also left history in that country after three seasons. Now Narcos: Mexico also says goodbye to Netflix and the showrunner and co-creator has a few words about the cancellation:

I saw this season as an origin story of the modern world we live in. For me, it felt like taking the series to that place that we now recognize, for better or for worse, makes sense as the best place to end. The series has been able to lift the curtains and show you how this started, how it evolved. I am not saying that other stories are not convincing in the future. But for me, stopping at the moment when we had given up the world we live in today made sense, thematically and narratively.

The last season of Narcos: Mexico presents a new generation of drug bosses fighting for power, while the press searches for the truth and state agents walk the fine line between justice and corruption. One of the issues addressed is that of the dead from Juárez, a series of femicides that cause much discomfort to the Mexican government due to the negligence with which the cases were handled. To this day, that episode is remembered with pain not only by the relatives of the victims, but also by those outraged by the incompetence of the authorities.

But the end of Narcos: Mexico It is not the goodbye of your creative team. The next project for them will be a series focused on Griselda White, famous Colombian drug trafficker of the eighties popularly known as “La viuda negra” or “The godmother of cocaine.” Sofia Vergara will take the starring role and at the moment has no release date. This new production should be considered as a spin-off of the Narcos series. Will it be as successful as its predecessors?

