Netflix releases teaser for the new season of “Stranger Things” | Instagram

The famous platform of Netflix has celebrated the day of “Stranger Things” in the best way and that is because it has surprised its fans with a teaser for the new season, something that undoubtedly filled many with great emotion.

In the video of just over a minute you can see much of what will be the fourth season of the series that is scheduled to premiere in 2022, this is three years after the last, since filming was stopped by a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic ..

This Saturday, November 6, the red logo platform celebrated “Stranger Things” Day with a preview of the fourth season.

In its social networks, the platform gave a teaser entitled “Welcome to California”, in which “Eleven” (played by Millie Bobbie Brown) narrates the letter that she will send to her boyfriend “Mike” (Finn Wolfhard), which she does think to the viewers that his life as a teenager will be glimpsed.

This is how a voiceover indicates that the protagonist will be subjected to “bullying” and thus experience moments of great chaos.

It should be noted that last August, Netflix had already released a first teaser for the fourth season of “Stranger Things”.

Netflix describes “Stranger Things” as a tribute to the genre films of the 1980s that marked a generation.

It is set in Hawkins, Indiana, a seemingly normal town where numerous strange events eventually take place.

Since its premiere in 2016, “Stranger Things” is a recognized worldwide phenomenon with more than 65 awards and 175 nominations, including Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy, SAG, DGA, WGA, BAFTA; a Peabody Award; the AFI Program of the Year award; the People’s Choice Awards and MTV Movies Awards.

It should be noted that Netflix tells that on November 6, 1983, Will Byers disappeared in Hawkins, Indiana and even after everyone in town stopped looking for him, his friends continued investigating … and discovered a mysterious girl who only had a number as name: Eleven.

The disappearance of Will Byers happens in the first chapter of season one, which then also means the day that the history of the series begins and therefore fans from all over the world share their passion for Stranger Things every November 6.