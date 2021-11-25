Netflix confirms new season of Arcane series

Recently, it has become known that the famous series Arcane will have a second season, as the Netflix platform has renewed the series of League of Legends, something that undoubtedly many fans expected.

That’s right, it’s official, Netflix has made up the second season of Arcane, the animated series inspired by League of Legends from Riot Games.

The truth is that we were just recovering from the suspense that season 1 left us, of the animated series of League of Legends from Riot Games, Arcane, and now the series has been renewed for season 2 on the famous Netflix platform.

Riot Games and Netflix unveiled the renewal this Saturday, November 20, during Undercity Nights events.

It may interest you: The Squid Game is unseated as the most popular series

Celebrities Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung will reprise their roles in season two as Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn Kiramman, respectively, and season 2 was reportedly already in production.

The series, which made its debut in early November, is set in the utopian region of the League of Legends realms, Piltover and the downtrodden underground of Zaun.

Additionally, the animated series by Fortiche Productions follows the origins of popular League champions, sisters Jinx and Vi, as they seek to reunite.

Overcoming the world of Arcane is a dark power that creates violence and chaos, and threatens to keep the sisters apart.

The League of Legends anime also features voice performances by Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd.

We are more than happy with the positive response to the first season and are working hard with creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment, “said co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

Notably, prior to the series premiere, Linke spoke with Deadline about how the Netflix show serves as a ‘love letter’ to the League of troublemakers community to gamers.

I really feel confident in the statement that everyone who works on these things feels that they are working on the most important thing they have done in their craft, “he said.

Linke and Yee are executive producers alongside Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung, and Thomas Vu.

Without a doubt, this series marks a first for Riot Games as the studios’ first foray into television.

And it is relevant to note that the series is developed and produced by Riot Games in association with Fortiche Productions.