Netflix confirms second season of "The Squid Game"

They have recently revealed what the plot of the Squid Game season 2 will be, that’s right, it seems that the story is not over yet and for many this is a relief, although it is a coin toss, so much can be good, it can ruin the story and leave their fans dissatisfied.

Hwang Don-hyuk, who is the creator of the series, has shared his ideas for the Squid Game. season 2.

After the success of the Korean series, it was more than obvious that creator Hwang Don-hyuk wanted to make a second season.

And recently he unveiled the ideas he has for The Squid Game season 2, since the first part of the project was one of the most watched in the history of Netflix with a total of 111 million views worldwide, plus those that continue to accumulate.

There are stories that I have not covered in the series “he said,” for example the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. “

It should be noted that at some point it was said that Ester Exposito would be the protagonist of the second part, since the Netflix Latin America account on Instagram revealed a photograph of the actress escorted by two characters from the Korean series.

On the other hand, during an interview, the creator of the series announced that his wish is to resume the open ending of the series, since he allowed the main character, Seong Gi-hun, to return without boarding the plane that would take him to United States to see her daughter after finishing the mortal games.

So if he ended up creating season two, I’d like to explore that story, ”Hwang Don-hyuk said.

In addition, as if it were not enough, he added that there are many possibilities for stories for the second season, since the director himself confessed that the second part will need a writers room to develop the breadth of the next story.

It was on September 17 that the series reached the small screen through Netflix without anyone imagining that it would become the most watched series in the history of the famous platform, since the project went viral all over the world.

This is how after the success, the creators are already devising the story of The Squid Game season 2 and the release date and all the details of the second part will be announced soon.