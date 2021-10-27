Last year the film Cuties caused a strong controversy on social networks and now it has been discovered that Netflix hid it from users.

Although it seems that something has been forgotten, last year there was a major controversy with the French film Cuties. Here it was translated with the title Guapis and it did not have much history, but it is difficult to know the reason given the latest news about it and what the Netflix algorithm influences us.

To do some memory, Cuties is a movie that tells the childhood of an 11-year-old girl and how she begins to question some aspects about herself and her body after entering the world of dance. A fairly common drama in some respects, but one that had an unfortunate marketing campaign.

The preview and the original poster, which was later changed, did excessive sexualization of girls which implied that the theme was different. This sparked a lot of controversy on social media, such as the #CancelNetflix trend on Twitter or a campaign on Change. Few had seen it and the only reference they had was this promotion.

The fact is that Netflix had to react and even they apologized to director Maïmouna Doucouré for a mistake that damaged the film. But this did not stop here.

In order to reduce the consequences, movie was removed from categories Coming Soon and Popular Searches, as well as manipulating its algorithm to remove it in some searches. Some changes that undoubtedly hurt the feature film even more and that give a lot to think about the transparency they have towards subscribers.

In The Verge they have accessed some documents in which you can read that they decided to “suppress the promotion and related search queries”. This and other terms show irrefutable what was the decision taken.

This news comes in the middle of another controversy that is lived with Dave Chappelle and recalls how difficult it is for platforms to find the balance on some issues. Although perhaps we should point out that in the case of Cuties the bug was clear from the get-go, but the solution was almost worse.

The same thing happens with Netflix as with any social network or search portal, the influence of the algorithm on users is evident and controversial at times. It should be each one who decides to what extent they trust him or heed the recommendations.