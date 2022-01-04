Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime How much will it cost in 2022?

On this occasion we will let you know the new prices for Netflix, Disney +, Star +, HBO Max, Paramount +, Amazon Prime Video, STARZPLAY and Apple TV +, because as usual, their prices rise year after year.

As expected, 2022 is just beginning and the best-known streaming services, including: Netflix, Disney +, Star +, HBO Max, Paramount +, Amazon Prime Video, STARZPLAY and Apple TV +, increased their costs and others opted for the famous promotion where the cost is maintained for a whole year or in some cases for six months.

On the other hand, there are several that give their users a month free at the time of hiring your service.

On the other hand, taking into account that we include only some streaming services, and in case you wanted to hire them all, you would pay a total of 932 Mexican pesos per month, this being the most basic plans of each platform.

It is for that reason that we undertook the task of investigating the prices of these platforms for this year and they are the following:

NETFLIX

In the case of NETFLIX, there are three types of packages, the basic one which is a device with standard quality and has a cost of 139 Mexican pesos per month.

The standard that is two devices with HD quality has a cost of 219 Mexican pesos per month.

Finally the premium that are four devices in ultra HD or 4K in 266 Mexican pesos.

DISNEY +

DISNEY +, has a cost of 159 Mexican pesos per month or 1599 pesos for a whole year.

Also, if you hire DISNEY + plus STAR + it will cost 249 Mexican pesos per month.

STAR +

It has a cost of 199 Mexican pesos per month or 1999 for a whole year and of course the promotion of 249 Mexican pesos per month is maintained if it is contracted in conjunction with DISNEY +.

HBO MAX

The HBO MAX platform has several packages, among them the cost for a month is 99 Mexican pesos for mobile or cell phone and 149 Mexican pesos for three devices at the same time in any type.

For three months, for the mobile it is at 269 Mexican pesos and for three devices at 369 Mexican pesos and finally, if you want to contract the service for a year, for the mobile (smartphones and tablets) it has a cost of 589 Mexican pesos and in In the case of the standard plan with three devices at the same time, its price is 889 Mexican pesos.

PARAMOUNT +

PARAMOUNT + has the promotion of 7 days free and then 79 Mexican pesos per month.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, has a cost of 99 Mexican pesos per month and includes the streaming service plus free shipping from Amazon Mexico.

At the time of acquiring this service, you are given one month totally free.

APPLE TV +

In the case of APPLE TV +, it has the promotion of 7 days free and then 69 Mexican pesos per month.

If you buy some devices of this brand you will be given three months completely free.