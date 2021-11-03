Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime: Know their annual prices

Recently the prices for the famous Netflix platform, which would be the second increase this year, something that has undoubtedly bothered its subscribers a lot, however, it seems that it is not the only platform to change.

Yesterday we notified you that Netflix will raise its prices starting in November of this year and will have increases in two of its subscription models: the Standard that was at 219 pesos and the Premium that will now cost 299 pesos.

However, if we look back at the cost of these services compared to another streaming application, some users will think more than twice which one is the cheapest.

In the platform From Netflix, by the standard plan, the application will have an annual cost of 2,689 pesos, while in the case of Premium, the cost for the year will be 3,588 pesos.

In the case of the price that will not change, the cost of the basic account will remain at 1,668 pesos for 12 months of service.

And although it is a price that is worth the original content that is published on the streaming platform, there are some platforms that are actually cheaper and that could even be contracted as a group for the same cost.

For example, the annual price of Amazon Prime Video is 899 pesos, while Disney + costs 1,599 pesos per year, which means that users can hire both services for the same period and pay less, since the total would be 2,498 pesos. .

The prices of other streaming services in Mexico are more accessible even than the basic version of Netflix, since in the case of the newcomer HBO Max, the annual price is 1,249, while if you choose the mobile version of this platform it is even cheaper, since the year comes out at 829 pesos.

This applies to users who have not obtained another promotion, since some preferred to pay 50% for the service life.

Other services that arrived in the country and that have attractive packages are Star + or Apple TV +, since in the case of the first the cost for 12 months is 1,999, while the annual cost of the Cupertino company is 828 pesos.

However, the two platforms join other services, such as Disney + or Apple Music where the cost is even more accessible.

While to be honest, the most accessible streaming service is Paramount +, since the platform costs 790 pesos a year, while Blim has a cost of 999 pesos.

In the case of Claro Video, the annual cost is 1,149 pesos and if the cost of several combined services is put in retrospect, some users might prefer not to follow the company behind the Squid Game, and better go for hiring Disney + plus HBO Max.

It is worth mentioning that the Netflix company indicated that the measure will be applied so that they can continue adding more series and movies, in addition to an inflation issue.