Netflix earns 900 million dollars thanks to the series The Squid Game | Instagram

Since its premiere on September 17 of this year, The Squid Game has become one of the most viewed series on the platform of Netflix and its profit results are extremely impressive.

As they have indicated, this success has created around $ 891 million in ‘impact value’ to the Netflix company.

Importantly, Impact Value is a combination of data, including how often new customers and existing customers view a show, its profitability, and its long-term impact on viewership.

In essence, ‘Squid Game’, which cost about $ 21 million to produce, will generate exponentially more money by attracting and keeping subscribers.

According to Netflix data, 89% of users who started watching the series finished at least one episode, and 66% of the show’s viewers have already watched the entire season.

Netflix shares have gained about 7% since Squid Game launched, and analysts expect the series to boost Netflix’s earnings in the third quarter.

However, it should be noted that the entertainment company will publish its figures until tomorrow, Tuesday.

As always, the key number that we will take into account is the growth of subscribers, ”says Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, in statements collected by MarketWatch.

It is worth mentioning that the series The Squid Game has created controversy around the world, due to its fast-paced content that minors are accessing and that they are recreating in schools.

On the other hand, it seems that the series will come true or that will only be in Venezuela, although with some modifications regarding the plot on the OTT platform.

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, will be where the Squid Game competitions will be held, at a cost of $ 10 per competitor under registration and the fundamental rule that “no assassination” will be given to those who are eliminated.

So far it is known that an audiovisual production company will be in charge of setting up the scenarios for the development of six games and that who “survives” all will receive a thousand US dollars as a prize.

It should be noted that this is the equivalent of 4,134 Venezuelan bolivars or 20,000 Mexican pesos, the truth is a very good prize.