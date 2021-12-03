Netflix and the five premieres you must see in December | .

This being the last month of the year, expectations about series, films and documentaries to be released are those that should be exceeded precisely in December, the Netflix platform offers you five premieres that we are sure you should not miss.

Starting the month, it is important to know the new catalog of the digital platform with the largest number of subscribers worldwide, currently it has more than 213.6 million respectively.

Netflix has gained more popularity since he began to create original content, one of the most recent series he created was “The Squid Game”, it became a worldwide phenomenon, and surely the same will happen with other projects.

Here are some titles that you should enjoy this last month of the year:

1

Emily in Paris season 2

Without a doubt, Lily Collins playing Emily became a resounding success, so much so that the company quickly decided to launch a second season.

Her outfits and the story of this beautiful young woman captivated millions, the first season premiered on October 2, 2020 and its second season you can enjoy this next December 22.

2

Neruda

Knowing the history of the famous politician and controversial poet Pablo Neruda, played by the Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, will undoubtedly be an impressive film.

Its premiere on the famous platform is expected on December 27, the film will tell a little about the political persecution that this important Chilean character had in the 1930s.

3

Cobra Kai season 4

Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of the year is the fourth season of the Cobra Kai series, where Daniel LaRusso and Jhonny Lawrence seem to be going through their dojos.

Its premiere is expected on the last day of the year on December 31, the launch of the first season was on May 2, 2018.

4

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Another of the films that in its premiere in 2019 of the action / suspense genre, became a phenomenon as well, this story has most of the original characters of the first film.

Now it will also be available in Netflix and you can enjoy it from December 12.

5

Stories of a generation with Pope Francis

This is a series that will premiere on December 25, where several adults over the age of approximately 70, tell their stories to various 30-year-old filmmakers respectively.

Among the elderly is precisely Pope Francis, in fact the production of the series is based on his book “Sharing the wisdom of time.”