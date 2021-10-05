Chadwick Boseman was one of the most promising actors of his generation. Although he had been working within the industry since 2003, the interpreter became famous thanks to his appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, where the Black Panther character was first introduced. The Black Panther Movie – 90% ended up consolidating it as one of the most important and innovative elements of the UCM, but his passing took everyone by surprise and marked him as a legend for all he was and could be. His talent was clear, and like many other artists, it only required a push to gain the trust of directors and producers, and he was beginning that journey.

Keep reading: Daniel Brühl thinks that the death of Chadwick Boseman was a great loss for the world of cinema

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will run its course, and while we don’t know how they will resolve this matter, everyone involved agreed that Boseman was irreplaceable. In addition, his legacy remained in the memory of many with his last interpretation of T´Challa in the series What If …? – 84%. Although Black Panther became one of the best installments of Marvel, the actor was not entirely dependent on this franchise. In fact, there was much speculation about possible posthumous recognition for her role as Levee in The Mother of Blues – 100%.

Although this award was not finally given, the actor’s figure remains intact and other ways are found to pay tribute to him. A few months ago it became known that Howard University decided to replace the name of its College of Arts with that of Boseman. The interpreter graduated in 2000 and there he met Phylicia Rashad, better known for Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94%, who became his mentor and introduced him to Denzel Washington, an actor who later paid for his stint at Oxford.

To continue with the tribute, Howard University also decided to award a scholarship that will be named after Boseman, and the best thing is that it will have the support of one of the most famous streaming platforms in the world. According to Variety, Netflix joined the university to award a $ 5.4 million scholarship called The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship that will benefit students during the four years they spend at the institution.

You may also like: Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

Wayne AI Frederick, Howard University president commented (via Variety):

It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of a scholarship honoring alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire.

This scholarship represents Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am grateful for the continued support and collaboration of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and Netflix for this important gift.

Chadwick Boseman married shortly before passing away with the singer Simone ledward boseman who also talked a bit about what the scholarship means for the Boseman legacy:

Many exemplary artists do not have the opportunity to pursue higher study, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier of education. This donation represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers.

The scholarship will be awarded to one exemplary student in each class and priority will be given to those students dedicated to the performing arts. The first to receive this benefit are: Sarah Long, freshman musical theater; Shawn Smith, second-year acting student; Janee Ferguson, third-year theater arts administration student; and Deirdre Dunkin who is in her last year of dance.

The latest movies from Chadwick boseman were given in association with Netflix. In addition to the already mentioned The Mother of Blues, in 2020 5 Bloods was released – 100%, directed by Spike Lee and where the actor shared credits with Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors.

Do not leave without reading: Black Panther 2: Angela Bassett said that Chadwick Boseman’s presence could be felt on set