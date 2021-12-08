Netflix launches official trailer for new adaptation of Rebelde

Recently, the famous platform of Netflix has released the official trailer for the new adaptation of the Rebelde series, a series that, although it has received much criticism, is expected by many.

If you are ready for the new generation of “Rebelde”, they have finally shared the new trailer and soak up the new Serie from Netflix.

This Tuesday morning, the famous red logo platform launched a new preview where we can see Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Selene, Sergio Mayer Mori and Azul Guita, among others, who are preparing for the classes and the Bands contest .

According to Netflix, a secret society appears to be back at the Elite Way School (EWS) to prevent the Battle of the Bands musical appearances.

However, new students will try to find the best members to form their own bands.

One such group is made up of the self-centered Luka Colucci, the famous pop star Jana Cohen, the talented songwriter Esteban, the confident drummer Andi, the friendly rapper Dixón and the cheerful and innocent MJ, who along with the other bands, will be evaluated. by Sebastián Langarica and Emilia, two of the school’s most outstanding students.

It is worth mentioning that the first season of “Rebelde” will hit the Netflix platform on January 5 and will have the special participation of Estefanía Villareal, Leonardo de Lozanne and Karla Sofía Gazcón.

This is how almost two decades after the television and musical phenomenon known as Rebelde took over the screens in Mexico, as we mentioned earlier, this Tuesday Netflix released the trailer of the new version that will be released in a month within the platform , with two women from the original casting in which Anahí and Dulce María were as part of this remake.

On the other hand, original members of Rebelde such as Estefanía Villarreal and Karla Cossío, who gave life to the characters of Celina Ferrer and Pilar Gandía in the 2004 Mexican version, will participate in this first season, as well as other actors such as Leonardo de Lozanne (also vocalist of Fobia), Karla Sofia Gazcón, Pamela Almanza and Dominika Paleta.

In addition, after 17 years of the premiere of that telenovela, one of the original actresses was once again characterized as her character and danced for a few seconds on TikTok, it was Anahí Puente Portillo, who played Mía Colucci.

The highlight of the brief recordings was that Anahí danced to the rhythm of El uno para el otro and Nuestro amor, characteristic songs of Rebelde.

It should be noted that both videos have so far collected around 70,000 “likes” within this social network.

Anahí was seen with a green screen in the background; However, in the description of her Tik Toks, the actress limited herself to writing “I’m back.”