Netflix Lets You Recalibrate Its Recommendation Algorithm With This Simple Trick

Netflix It is a platform that perhaps is not in the best of its moments of popularity and consistency with its catalog. Many legendary titles have left its list and that has probably affected the “aim” of the recommendations provided by its algorithm.

The service has a fun system where each user can register whether they like the content they have seen or not, and based on this, recommendations are made that are displayed on its interface according to their interests and available productions.

However, with the release of series and movies that each user probably liked a lot but are no longer available, added to some common habits of use of these accounts, it is likely that after so many years the Netflix algorithm no longer feels just as accurate as before.

An important factor is when the use of individual profiles by each user is not respected, since each person has different preferences and when using someone else’s profile to consume their content, the algorithm can get confused and start a spiral of failures that anyone would later think is wrong. complicated to correct.

Fortunately, there is a relatively simple but not so well known way to correct and recalibrate the algorithm.

This is how you can correct the Netflix algorithm to improve its recommendations

Most of the time we use Netflix from the Smart TV app or our smartphone. But actually, the version for browsers integrates some configuration options that strengthen or refine our user experience.

All because if we access our account from a desktop PC or Mac web browser it is possible to review some customization elements that are kept hidden in its other versions.

For example, the secret to recalibrating Netflix’s algorithm is simply resetting our history of titles we’ve watched and reviewing the ratings we’ve already given to titles we’ve watched.

To review our history we follow these steps:

we open netflix.com in the browser and access our account.

We click on the user icon.

We open the account section.

We enter Profile and Parental Controls.

Then in View Activity.

There we can review the history and eliminate the titles that we do not want to be part of our profile.

Then to review the ratings given:

we open netflix.com in the browser and access our account.

We click on the user icon.

We open the account section.

We enter Profile and Parental Controls.

Then in Ratings.

There we can review the rating history that we have given to each title and rearrange it according to our current tastes.

With these two movements the platform algorithm will be recalibrated.