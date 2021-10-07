The famous platform Netflix recently released the most watched and most popular of its 15 years history, so you better take a look, because surely some of the titles you have not seen yet.

The truth is that among all of them you can find Titles consecrated and also names perhaps off the radar, in lists that are ideal to catch up with part of the best of the audiovisual production of the last time.

That’s right, Netflix accumulates 15 years betting on what today is a pure and profitable present, since they find content from audiovisual productions for all tastes, ages and latitudes

It was at a recent event in California, where Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s content director, published figures on the most popular and most watched on the platform during these three decades.

Undoubtedly, there are guaranteed successes, some surprises and bets that if you have not seen them, it is always worth getting familiar with them.

1. Most viewed series on Netflix

1. The Bridgertons, season 1: 82 million accounts who have seen it

2. Lupine, part 1: 76 million

3. The Witcher, season 1, 76 million

4. Sex / Life, Season 1: 67 million

5. Stranger Things, season 3, 67 million

6. The House of Paper, part 4: 65 million

7. Tiger King, season 1: 64 million

8. Lady’s Gambit: 62 million

9. Sweet Tooth, season 1: 60 million

10. Emily in Paris, season 1: 58 million

2. Most viewed movies on Netflix

1. Extraction: 99 million

2. Bird Box: 89 million

3. Spenser Confidential: 85 million

4. 6 Underground: 83 million

5. Murder Mystery: 83 million

6. The Old Guard: 78 million

7. Enola Holmes: 77 million

8. Project Power: 75 million

9. Army of the Dead: 75 million

10. Fatherhood: 74 million

3. The most popular Netflix series

1. The Bridgertons, Season 1: 625 Million Hours Watched

2. La Casa de Papel, part 4: 619 million hours viewed

3. Stranger Things, Part 3: 582 million hours viewed

4. The Witcher, Season 1: 541 million hours viewed

5. 13 Reasons Why, Season 2: 496 Million Hours Watched

6. 13 Reasons Why, Season 1: 476 Million Hours Watched

7. You, season 2: 457 million hours viewed

8. Stranger Things, Part 2: 427 million hours viewed

9. La Casa de Papel, part 3: 426 million hours viewed

10. Ginny & Georgia, Season 1: 381 million hours viewed

4. The 10 most popular Netflix movies

1. Bird Box: 282 million hours viewed

2. Extraction: 231 million hours viewed

3. The Irishman: 215 million hours watched

4. My First Kiss 2: 209 million hours viewed

5. 6 Underground: 205 million hours viewed

6. Spenser Confidential: 197 million hours viewed

7. Enola Holmes: 190 million hours watched

8. Army of the Dead: 187 million hours viewed

9. The Old Guard: 186 million hours viewed

10. Murder Mystery: 170 million hours watched