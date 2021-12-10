After Netflix’s online event called Tudum, which took place on September 25, comes the launch of the complementary official site with the same name for the enjoyment of exclusive content fans.

At the last online gala, which everyone could join for free through Netflix’s social networks, trailers and clips of the most popular series and movies on the platform such as La casa de paper, The Witcher, Stranger Things, The Bridgertons, Cobra Kai or The Crown. It was attended by the creators and the actors and actresses.

Now, from the hand of the platform comes its web version. This, according to Netflix, will have internal scoops and release dates for future content, all kinds of information about the creation of the series that are uploaded and interviews of the actors and actresses themselves.

“Now Netflix is ​​part of the cultural zeitgeist, and what makes my job so exciting is that through the work we do, I can constantly connect with fans around the world through their favorite shows and movies,” Bozoma said. Saint John, Netflix’s chief marketing officer.

Although it is still in a initial phaseOver time, Tudum is expected to collect information on the latest news from the series, whether they will renew for a new season or not, post-credit scenes, merchandising of your favorite series or news.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Anyone can access the web, but those who have a Netflix account will have access to this extra content.

“I’m excited to introduce Tudum for fans to delve into the stories they love, feed their obsessions and start new conversations,” continues Bozoma Saint John.

Say hello to Tudum – a backstage pass that lets you dig deeper into the Netflix films, series, and stars you love! It’s still early days but you can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features, and more. Check it out https://t.co/sYnbZ6pTzF pic.twitter.com/WtCCAF3B9u – Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2021

Although access to the site is open to anyone globally, for now the content is only available in English, although new languages ​​are expected to be adopted soon.

With this the platform seeks to gain ground in the world of streaming the one that the competition is increasingly fierce. Creating a deep-rooted and faithful community is vital for the survival of this type of website.