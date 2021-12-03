Netflix and its premieres today Friday, December 3

Finally, the weekend has arrived and the famous platform Netflix has released its premieres for today, this being the first weekend of December, the last of the year.

You better prepare the popcorn, since this Friday there are several series and movies that are premiere on Netflix.

The truth is that the Netflx platform never leaves us on the weekend, especially when it comes to stellar premieres such as “La casa de papel”, one of its most successful series that come to an end.

So below we share the premieres that Netflix has for today, Friday, December 3.

1

Paper House: Part 5, Volume 2 (SERIES)

Besieged, the Professor risks everything as he rushes to get the gold and, most of all, his team out of the bank.

2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 4 (SERIES)

Hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood welcome former competitors into the marquee for a close competition filled with holiday treats.

3

The Cassette of Memories (MOVIE)

In 1999, after finding a mixing cassette from her late parents, 12-year-old Beverly decides to find out more about the songs and about her parents.

4

La casa de papel: From Tokyo to Berlin – Volume 2 (DOCUMENTARY)

It’s the end of an era for “Paper House” showrunners and actors, sharing secrets about filming as they bid farewell to the series.

5

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp – Season 4 (KIDS)

After escaping the island, the campers end up stranded in a strange new place, where threats and well-kept secrets abound.

6

Shaun the Lamb: The Flight Before Christmas (KIDS)

Shaun wants a bigger Christmas stocking. When the search gets tough, the whole farm adds to the adventure – sled and all!