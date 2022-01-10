Netflix and its premieres for the week of January 10 to 16

Today we will give you the complete list of the premieres of series and movies that hit the Netflix catalog from the week of January 10 to 16, 2022, so keep reading to find out what’s new.

The second week of January 2022 has arrived with the new releases within the famous platform from Netflix.

The truth is that they might seem few, but they promise a lot, and that in the case of the series they are ideal to pass the time in what you expect the other Netflix releases in January as the Neymar documentary could be: the perfect chaos ( January 25), the fourth season of Ozark, or the third season of Snowpiercer.

It should be noted that in the week of January 10 to 16, just half of the month, titles of various nationalities arrive.

For example, the French film The Origin of the World (January 11), which follows Jean-Lous, The Comedian, a Mexican film, as well as File 81, a science fiction series produced by neither more nor less than James Wan, the mastermind behind some of the best horror films of the decade such as El conjuro among other great productions.

So without further ado, here are the premieres for the entire week:

one

Series premieres on Netflix

Archive 81 – January 14

This series is based on a podcast of the same name dedicated to scary stories and science fiction, which often border on the supernatural.

So if you are a fan of suspense stories and series or movies of this genre, File 81 is clearly for you.

After Life: Beyond My Woman – Season 3 – January 14 The House – January 14 2

Movie premieres on Netflix

The Origin of the World – January 11

This French film is a comedy that follows Jean-Louis, a man who suddenly discovers that his heart has stopped beating, but is still alive for some reason.

The knot aswsino – January 12 Shameless – January 13 The comedian – January 14

The main plot has to do with how the protagonist’s best friend asks him to be her sperm donor, while he is finding his place in the Universe.