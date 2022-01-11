Netflix releases trailer for final season of Dark Desire

Recently, the famous platform from Netflix has released the long-awaited trailer for the final season of Dark Desire, something that undoubtedly many people were eager to see.

There is less and less time for the second delivery and final season of “Dark Desire”, the date is next February 2 and Netflix has finally released the official trailer.

“Alma” tries to rebuild his life after the events of the first season. Now divorced from “Leonardo,” she has taken a sabbatical from university to attend a support group where she is trying to recover.

Apparently the fate of “Alma” will have a new and dramatic turn when she learns that a wedding is about to take place that shakes her to the core: “Darío” is about to marry “Julieta.”

Explosive encounters and a surprising tragedy will set off a haunting new game of mirrors and twists and turns.

It should be noted that “Dark Desire” is created and written by Leticia López Margalli, directed by Pitipol Ybarra and Kenya Márquez and starring Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer, Erik Hayser, Jorge Poza, Catherine Siachoque, Arturo Barba, Regina Pavón and Ariana Saavedra.

According to Netflix, this second season will be the end of the series on its service after its success.

On the other hand, several months ago Maite Perroni’s “millionaire” salary was leaked for “Dark Desire”, the Netflix series that she stars together with Alex Speitzer and which has become one of the most popular productions of this year by obtaining 35 million people in audience.

And it is that the boom was so much that it was recently announced that the story would have a second season, it was Maite herself who shared a video on her official Instagram account where she gave the expected announcement.

The entire cast is not known, but, according to information from the Life Box Set portal, the amount of money that Maite Perroni would have earned for having appeared in the Netflix production is between approximately $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 per year. from Netflix, which converted to Mexican pesos would be close to between 2 and 4 million pesos.

It is for that reason that without a doubt a second season means great profits for the Mexican actress and singer, recognized mainly for being a former RBD.